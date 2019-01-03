One killed, 10 missing in shipwreck in China

At least one person died and 10 remained missing after a Taiwan cargo ship sank off the coast of Zhejiang province on the Chinese mainland, local maritime rescue authorities said.

Advertising

The cargo ship, with 15 people on board, sank at around 4:30 am (2030 GMT) Wednesday around 90 nautical miles (167 kilometres) off the coast of Yuhuan of Zhejiang’s Taizhou city, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue centre.

Five people have been rescued so far, with one dead, state run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The 80-metre-long ship named “London” departed from the city of Kaohsiung with 14 Myanmar crew members and one from Taiwan.

The local emergency response centre has sent ships to search for the missing.