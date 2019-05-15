Toggle Menu
One dead, 11 wounded after gunmen attack bar in Mexican resort of Playa del Carmenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/one-dead-11-wounded-after-gunmen-attack-bar-in-mexican-resort-of-playa-del-carmen-5728096/

One dead, 11 wounded after gunmen attack bar in Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen

Authorities have blamed past attacks in Playa del Carmen on street-level drug dealing. In June, seven men died in a shooting in a low-income area of Playa del Carmen.

mexico, playa del carmen, gunmen attack, mexico bar, mexico attack, world news, indian express
The bar attacked late Monday is relatively far from the beach and Playa del Carmen’s tourist zone. (Representational/AP)

A pair of gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire with pistols, killing one person and wounding 11 others in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen.

The bar attacked late Monday is relatively far from the beach and Playa del Carmen’s tourist zone.

The state of Quintana Roo’s Tourism Promotion Council said Tuesday that none of the people shot were tourists. Its statement said initial reports suggested the attack stemmed from a dispute between criminal elements.

The council said the state’s leaders have been taking steps to keep popular tourist destinations safe through installation of surveillance cameras and modernizing the police force.

Advertising

Authorities have blamed past attacks in Playa del Carmen on street-level drug dealing.

In June, seven men died in a shooting in a low-income area of Playa del Carmen.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 San Francisco bans facial recognition technology
2 Brexit talks doomed? Labour concerned May's successor could ditch any deal
3 Australian political leaders agree gays don't go to hell