5 counts, 4 women: Indian-origin London Met police officer charged with sexual assault

The case against Patel has been referred to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges last month. (Representational image/ AP)

An Indian-origin detective with the Metropolitan Police in London has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, UK police said.

Five charges involve four women

Detective Sergeant Prakash Patel, who is attached to the North West Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police, allegedly committed four offences on December 3, 2024, and a fifth during the summer of the same year. The charges relate to four women known to Patel, and they are still supported by investigating officers, police stated.

Met Police details allegations

In a statement, the Met Police said, “DS Patel was charged on Friday, 24 July, with five counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that one of the incidents took place on an unspecified date in the summer of 2024, while the other four took place on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.”