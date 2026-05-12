Trump-Xi Jinping meet: US president heads to China amid tensions over trade, Taiwan and Iran ties

US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China is being closely watched in Washington’s political and business circles, with expectations centred less on dramatic breakthroughs and more on signs that the world’s two largest economies can stabilise relations after months of tension.
The summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for May 14-15 in Beijing, comes at a time when the US-China relationship remains strained over trade, technology restrictions, Taiwan, and Beijing’s ties with Iran.
Analysts, quoted by the South China Morning Post, said that both sides appear focused on “risk management” and avoiding further escalation, rather than pursuing a sweeping reset.
Business leaders seek predictability
According to reports, a large delegation of American business leaders, including executives from technology, finance, and aviation firms, is expected to accompany Trump during the visit. The delegation reportedly includes leaders from companies such as Apple, Tesla, Boeing and BlackRock.
Business groups in the US are hoping the visit could produce tangible outcomes, including greater trade certainty, reduced tariff pressures, and renewed dialogue on artificial intelligence and supply chains. Some American lawmakers have also called for “stability” and “mutual respect” in bilateral ties ahead of the summit.
Xi is seen entering talks from a stronger position
Several analysts believe Xi enters the meeting with greater leverage than during Trump’s first visit to China in 2017. China has expanded investments in technology, green energy and manufacturing, while the US administration has faced criticism over its handling of the Iran conflict and broader economic uncertainty.
Experts cited by The Washington Post said Beijing increasingly views itself as a more stable global actor, in contrast to what Chinese officials portray as American unpredictability. At the same time, Chinese officials are expected to push back firmly on issues such as Taiwan and US sanctions.
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Trump, however, has publicly expressed optimism about the visit, saying he expects “great things” from his discussions with Xi.
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