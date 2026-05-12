Trump-Xi Jinping meet: US president heads to China amid tensions over trade, Taiwan and Iran ties

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are set to hold high-stakes talks in Beijing on May 14-15 amid efforts to stabilise US-China relations and ease trade tensions. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China is being closely watched in Washington’s political and business circles, with expectations centred less on dramatic breakthroughs and more on signs that the world’s two largest economies can stabilise relations after months of tension.

The summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for May 14-15 in Beijing, comes at a time when the US-China relationship remains strained over trade, technology restrictions, Taiwan, and Beijing’s ties with Iran.

Analysts, quoted by the South China Morning Post, said that both sides appear focused on “risk management” and avoiding further escalation, rather than pursuing a sweeping reset.