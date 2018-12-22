On Capitol Hill, a fittingly chaotic end to a tumultuous year

Written by: Emily Cochrane and Catie Edmondson

They were so close. As the votes rolled in Wednesday night to fund the government until February, a cluster of Democrats sang Christmas carols in a corner of the Senate chamber. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., reflected on what he believed to be his last words in the Congressional Record. Everyone was making plans to head home for the holidays.

But within hours, President Donald Trump torpedoed the compromise stopgap funding bill, pulling disgruntled lawmakers away from their families into one last partisan fray over what Trump took to describing as a barrier of artistic slats on the southern border — and the billions of dollars needed to build it. Once more, Congress was in the midst of a chaotic series of events, a week that encompassed a swooning stock market, an abrupt changing of the guard at the Pentagon, and decisions by the commander in chief to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who is retiring, couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the theatrics of it all. “You can’t make this stuff up. You all have fun,” he told reporters Thursday.

After a fractious, emotionally charged year that began with a shutdown, it seemed only fitting that the last gasps of the 115th Congress were marked by partisan whiplash, finger-pointing, and uncertainty all around.

“I love the Senate; it’s a great place,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who is retiring after more than four decades in the Senate. “It’s amazing the country has survived all of us.”

‘It’s Wild, Isn’t It?’

From Hawaii and Texas, senators and House members rushed to return Friday for a meeting at the White House and possible votes later that day. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, caught an early morning flight, while Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, spent about 20 minutes with his family before an 11-hour flight back to Washington.

“It’s wild, isn’t it?” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the Republican whip, said to reporters. “A lot going on.”

Corker, who had been visibly emotional over talks of his final vote Wednesday, hadn’t left.

On Friday, he huddled with colleagues on the Senate floor and delayed a vote on a House-passed spending measure for more than five hours for negotiations to continue and colleagues to arrive from the airport.

In stark contrast, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, bolted from a White House ceremony for the signing of the bipartisan criminal justice bill to ensure his voting record remained intact. (“Get out of here, Chuck, go, go,” Trump said, before giving him a pen.)

With the overtime clock frozen just before 100 minutes, a record was set more than five hours later for the longest open roll call vote in recent Senate history.

Startled tourists in the Capitol rotunda redirected their cellphone cameras as a chaotic gaggle of reporters and a security detail chased Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials as they worked through negotiations across the Capitol.

“I keep thinking about John McCain, who would remind us that ‘When it gets really dark around here, just remember: It’s going to get pitch black afterwards,’” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. (Meanwhile, reporters wondered if the rainbow briefly visible from the Senate press gallery was a sign.)

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, waiting for the last few senators to arrive, showed off a campaign button for the “Senate Cranky Coalition.”

“This is the largest part of my conference right now,” he said.

He wore the button as he spoke on the Senate floor, chuckling as he listed the number of amendments that had bounced back and forth between the two chambers.

Capitol Lounge, a favorite haunt for Hill staff members, began circulating a menu of shutdown-themed drinks, set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

But there was also a sense of wistfulness and finality that permeated the empty hallways, as the chances of salvaging a compromise waned.

Capitol employees had begun wheeling Christmas trees, bare limbs wrapped in plastic, in recycling bins out of members’ offices.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, set to cede his chairmanship of the House Ways and Means Committee in two weeks, could be spotted kneeling, cellphone in hand, before the stately wooden doors that lead into his office, just steps from the House chamber.

“It’s nice,” he said, “to have a picture.”

And a tour guide paused to offer an addendum to the plaque above the speaker’s office just outside the rotunda, which has been occupied by Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who is retiring after his party’s loss of the House majority to the Democrats.

“Next year,” the guide said, “it will say Nancy Pelosi.”

‘The Clock was Running’

When McConnell introduced the stopgap spending bill Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Western senators saw a fleeting chance to ensure a vote on a package of bills they were pushing.

“I knew time was of the essence,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. “The clock was running.”

Daines and other senators hustled through the hallways to ensure support of the package, ricocheting through offices and committee hearings.

“It’s better for you to continue reading this bill,” Daines recalled telling Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as he presided over the Senate. He then took over the gavel for 45 minutes so Lee — who ultimately blocked the vote, delaying it until January — could decipher the legislation.

As they worked through the night, Democrats began caroling through the classics: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Little Drummer Boy,” among others.

In a nod to the carols, Flake gaveled the end of the vote to approve the stopgap spending bill with the words “Rudolph, responding present.”

“It’s a strange scene,” Flake said afterward. “Do you gavel them down? Is it against the rules? Am I going to be Grinch?”

‘There Was No Strategy’

There was still hope when the day started Thursday.

Some House Republicans, emerging from their conference meeting, were downright sanguine. Asked if there was any doubt that the president would sign the Senate’s spending bill even without $5 billion for a border wall, Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., replied: “There is no doubt at all.”

But that was before the president called Ryan, upending the process by demanding that money for the border wall be included in the funding bill.

“It’s clear that this was not well thought-out, that there was no strategy, that perhaps this was in reaction to some comments some in the right-wing media have been making,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a departing Florida Republican, said.

Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., told reporters later that because the conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh “had a hissy fit, we’re all back here.”