scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Omicron less likely to cause Long Covid than Delta variant: Lancet study

Researchers found that the odds of experiencing long Covid were between 20-50 per cent less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.

By: PTI | London |
June 21, 2022 8:18:49 pm
omicron, long covid, delta, covid testing, covid symptomsThe analysis shows 4.4 per cent of Omicron cases were long COVID, compared to 10.8 per cent of Delta cases.(Representational/ Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is less likely to cause long Covid than the Delta strain, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

Long Covid is defined as having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after the start of the disease, the researchers said.

Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration, and joint pain, which can adversely affect day-to-day activities, and in some cases can be severely limiting, they said.

The researchers found that the odds of experiencing long Covid were between 20-50 per cent less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
More Premium Stories >>

“The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause Long-Covid than previous variants but still 1 in 23 people who catch Covid-19 go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks,” said study lead author Claire Steves from King’s College London, UK.

ALSO READ |Explained: Can Omicron subvariants give you Covid more than once?

The study identified 56,003 UK adult cases first testing positive between December 20, 2021, and March 9, 2022, when Omicron was the dominant strain.

Researchers compared these cases to 41,361 cases first testing positive between June 1, 2021, and November 27, 2021, when the Delta variant was dominant.

The analysis shows 4.4 per cent of Omicron cases were long Covid, compared to 10.8 per cent of Delta cases.

However, the absolute number of people experiencing long Covid was in fact higher in the Omicron period, the researchers said.

This was because of the vast number of people infected with Omicron from December 2021 to February 2022, they said.

The UK Office of National Statistics estimated the number of people with long Covid actually increased from 1.3 million in January 2022 to 2 million as of May 1, 2022.

“Given the numbers of people affected it is important that we continue to support them at work, at home and within the NHS,” Steves added.

LIVE NOW |Coronavirus India Live Updates: With 12,781 new cases, positivity rate over four per cent

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement