Monday, December 13, 2021
First UK patient has died from omicron variant, says British PM Boris Johnson

"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: December 13, 2021 5:53:10 pm
A commuter walks past an information poster telling passengers that it is compulsory to wear a face mask on public transport to curb the spread of Covid-19, in London. (AP)

At least one patient has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Johnson told reporters.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus – I think that’s something we need to set on one side – and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.”

The British Prime Minister has imposed tougher restrictions and urged people to get booster shots to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed ever since first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and now accounted for about 40% of infections in London.

At St. Thomas’ Hospital Vaccination Centre in central London, a queue of hundreds of people snaked back onto Westminster Bridge. Reuters journalists also documented queues across London and in Manchester, northern England.

“The COVID vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queuing system,” the National Health Service said on Twitter. “For all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow.”

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
