Omar Artan visa row: Hillary Clinton, Tedros slam US move to bar Somali referee from FIFA World Cup

The decision by US authorities to deny entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has sparked criticism from political leaders, human rights advocates and international figures, with many describing the move as discriminatory and damaging to the spirit of global sport.
Artan, named Africa’s Referee of the Year in 2025, was set to become the first Somali official to referee at football’s biggest tournament. However, he was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon arrival in Miami over the weekend, citing security-related concerns, according to the Trump administration.
‘What happened was fate’: Omar Abdulkadir Artan
Speaking to reporters after returning to Mogadishu on Wednesday, Artan struck a conciliatory tone.
“What happened has happened, and it was fate,” he said, according to Reuters. Thanking FIFA for its support, Artan urged Somalis not to lose hope.
“Somalia is ours, whether things are good or bad. I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country,” he said.
A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Artan would now be unable to train or officiate at the World Cup, which begins on Thursday across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Political leaders, public figures condemn the decision
The incident drew sharp reactions on X from political leaders and public figures.
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World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision was disappointing, arguing that sport should unite people across borders and backgrounds. In a post on X, he expressed solidarity with Artan and called for inclusivity in international sporting events.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticised the move, saying sporting competitions should bring nations together rather than exclude qualified participants. Writing on X, she described Artan’s exclusion as contrary to the values international sport seeks to uphold.
Former leader of Britain’s Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the decision, calling it discriminatory and urging authorities to reverse policies that unfairly target individuals based on nationality or background.
Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmaajo, described the development as a setback not only for Artan but for Somalia’s sporting community. In a post on X, he praised the referee’s achievements and said the country stood behind him.
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Fans in Somalia express disappointment
The decision has also triggered anger among Somali football fans.
“It would have been a massive moment not just for him, but for the rest of us and Africa,” Abdifatah, a student in Mogadishu, told Reuters.
Photographer Najib A. Farah described the decision as “shameful”, saying Artan had become a role model for aspiring Somali referees.
“Turning him away sends the wrong message to young Somalis aspiring to careers in football,” he said.
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The Trump administration has said Artan was denied entry due to alleged links to “suspected members of terror organisations”, a claim that has drawn criticism from supporters and rights advocates. According to Reuters, US officials said CBP determined he posed a national security risk.
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