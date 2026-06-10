Omar Artan visa row: Hillary Clinton, Tedros slam US move to bar Somali referee from FIFA World Cup

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's Referee of the Year 2025, returned to Somalia after being denied entry to the US ahead of the FIFA World Cup. (Wikimedia commons/Fédération Guinéenne Football)

The decision by US authorities to deny entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has sparked criticism from political leaders, human rights advocates and international figures, with many describing the move as discriminatory and damaging to the spirit of global sport.

Artan, named Africa’s Referee of the Year in 2025, was set to become the first Somali official to referee at football’s biggest tournament. However, he was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon arrival in Miami over the weekend, citing security-related concerns, according to the Trump administration.

‘What happened was fate’: Omar Abdulkadir Artan

Speaking to reporters after returning to Mogadishu on Wednesday, Artan struck a conciliatory tone.