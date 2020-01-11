Oman names Qaboos’ cousin Haitham as new ruler

Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said with His Excellency Mohammad Muneer Al-Ahmad, Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic. (Source: twitter/ National Museum Oman) Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said with His Excellency Mohammad Muneer Al-Ahmad, Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic. (Source: twitter/ National Museum Oman)

Oman’s new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was on Saturday taking the oath of allegiance as sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday, two Omani newspapers said.

There was no official Omani government confirmation of the report posted by Al Watan and Al Roya newspapers on their Twitter accounts. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV earlier reported that Haitham bin Tariq had succeeded Qaboos

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who over nearly five decades in power transformed his Persian Gulf kingdom from an isolated enclave into a developed nation known for brokering quiet talks between global foes, has died, the Omani government announced early Saturday. He was 79.



