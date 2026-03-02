Iran-Israel war: Oman Air announces travel plan to India for stranded passengers from UAE | Check route

Airspace closure in Middle East, Iran-Israel war latest news: Oman Air has announced a travel plan for stranded passengers amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the Iran–Israel war. In the evening, the UAE announced the partial resumption of flight operations from several airports across the country.

Oman Air flight to India: check route

According to Oman Air, the passengers have been advised to travel to Muscat with integrated bus transfers from Sharjah. It said that this would facilitate onward connections to passengers’ final destinations. It also advised the travellers to arrive at the bus station at least 30 minutes prior to departure.

Sharjah- Al Jubail Bus Station (Muwasalat)

Oman Air said that Sharjah, a major public transport hub connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and other emirates. It also added that the station offers comfortable waiting areas, restrooms, retail shops and food outlets to ensure a convenient travel experience.