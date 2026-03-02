Iran-Israel war: Oman Air announces travel plan to India for stranded passengers from UAE | Check route

Airspace closure in Middle East, Iran-Israel war latest news:Oman Air has announced a travel plan for stranded passengers amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the Iran–Israel war. In the evening, the UAE announced the partial resumption of flight operations from several airports across the country.
According to Oman Air, the passengers have been advised to travel to Muscat with integrated bus transfers from Sharjah. It said that this would facilitate onward connections to passengers’ final destinations. It also advised the travellers to arrive at the bus station at least 30 minutes prior to departure.
Sharjah- Al Jubail Bus Station (Muwasalat)
Oman Air said that Sharjah, a major public transport hub connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and other emirates. It also added that the station offers comfortable waiting areas, restrooms, retail shops and food outlets to ensure a convenient travel experience.
🛫 Fly to India via Muscat on Oman Air
Travel via Muscat with integrated bus transfers from Sharjah (SHJ) to Muscat (MCT), providing onward connections to your final destination in India.
SHJSharjah, UAE
🚌 BUS
MCTMuscat, Oman
✈️ OMAN AIR
🇮🇳India
2Bus Services
SHJ → MCTRoute
03 Mar – 05 MarOperating Dates
07:00 & 13:00Departure Times
🚌 Bus Schedule
Bus Number
Sector
Dates
Departure
Arrival
Equipment
WY2606
SHJ→MCT
03 Mar – 05 Mar 26
07:00
13:00
BUS
WY2612
SHJ→MCT
03 Mar – 05 Mar 26
13:00
21:00
BUS
ℹ️ All times are local. Bus transfers connect Sharjah (UAE) to Muscat (Oman) for onward Oman Air flights to India. | WY = Oman Air IATA code
Passengers stranded in UAE: Here’s how to apply for Oman Visa
It also advised the travellers to apply for Oman Visa by completing their application through the appropriate official channels prior to travel at https://evisa.rop.gov.om/
Air India Express to resume flight operations from Muscat on March 3
Meanwhile, Air India Express also announced the resumption of flight operations to and from Muscat from March 3. However, it added that flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on Tuesday.
“Guests are advised to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated in their PNR for the latest notifications. For change and cancellation waivers, guests may manage their bookings at http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking or #ChatWithTia on our website, app, or WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345,” it said.
