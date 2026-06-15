Oliver Tree dead: US singer among 6 killed in Rio de Janeiro helicopter collision, Argentine YouTuber Gaspi also dies

Several EVs were parked there and caught fire, but crews managed to put it out.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 15, 2026 05:13 AM IST First published on: Jun 15, 2026 at 05:04 AM IST
Brazil Helicopters CollideEmergency workers inspect the site where two helicopters reportedly collided in midair and crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

Two helicopters crashed into each other over Rio de Janeiro Sunday morning, then went down in the city’s west side. All six people on board were killed, firefighters confirmed.

According to Rio’s Military Fire Department, one helicopter hit the parking lot of a car dealership.

Several EVs were parked there and caught fire, but crews managed to put it out. The cause of the midair collision is still under investigation, officials said.

Brazil Helicopters Collide
Aircraft debris lies near the site where two helicopters reportedly collided in midair and crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

Police said American singer/comedian Oliver Tree was listed as a passenger with aviation authorities, but the bodies haven’t been identified yet. Tree played a show in Buenos Aires on June 4 and posted an Instagram video Saturday of himself playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood.

Argentine streaming outlet Blender reported that YouTube creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, known as “Gaspi,” was also on one of the choppers. He was 23 and had 2.8M+ YouTube followers.

“Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you,” Blender said on its X account.

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Tire repair worker Fernandes de Freitas told reporters he saw one helicopter engulfed in flames after the collision. He said a passenger jumped from the other helicopter before it crashed. “It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,” De Freitas said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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