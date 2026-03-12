Oil tankers hit in Iraq after strike near al-Faw port, at least one dead

A spokesman for the Iraq Army said the assault constituted a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty," and announced that Iraq reserved the right to take legal action.

By: Express Global Desk
Mar 12, 2026 06:26 AM IST
A spokesman for Iraq's Army said that one crew member has been killed.
Two foreign oil tankers were attacked near the al-Faw port in Iraq even as Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia continued to intercept more Iranian missiles and drones, AlJazeera reported.

The strike came just hours after a Thai cargo vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, and drones struck fuel tanks in Oman’s port of Salalah, according to the report.

A spokesman for Iraq’s Army said that one crew member was killed and 38 others were rescued, the Iraq News Agency (INA) reported.

“Two oil tankers were subjected to a cowardly act of sabotage,” Lieutenant General Saad Maan said, adding “the attack took place within Iraqi territorial waters.”

Maan said the assault “constitutes a violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” announcing “Iraq reserves the right to take legal action.”

(This is a developing story)

