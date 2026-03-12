Oil tankers hit in Iraq after strike near al-Faw port, at least one dead

A spokesman for Iraq’s Army said that one crew member has been killed. (Screengrabs from X/basratoday_1)

Two foreign oil tankers were attacked near the al-Faw port in Iraq even as Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia continued to intercept more Iranian missiles and drones, AlJazeera reported.

The strike came just hours after a Thai cargo vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, and drones struck fuel tanks in Oman’s port of Salalah, according to the report.

A spokesman for Iraq’s Army said that one crew member was killed and 38 others were rescued, the Iraq News Agency (INA) reported.

“Two oil tankers were subjected to a cowardly act of sabotage,” Lieutenant General Saad Maan said, adding “the attack took place within Iraqi territorial waters.”