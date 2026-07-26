Oil tanker explodes in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine, says Iran

Strait of Hormuz oil tanker explosion: A vessel reportedly struck a naval mine after deviating from Iran's designated shipping lane, with casualties and damage yet to be confirmed.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 26, 2026 07:36 PM IST
hormuz iranIran had threatened on June 26 that shipping passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “only allowed” through routes designated by Tehran’s military. (Photo: Reuters/ Representational)
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An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with a naval mine outside a navigation route designated by Iran, Tehran’s state-affiliated media reported on Sunday.

The oil tanker had allegedly drifted away from the shipping lane specified by the Iranian authorities in the strategic waterway before colliding with the mine, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. However, there is no information available on casualties, the identity of the vessel, or the extent of the damage caused by the explosion.

Iran had threatened on June 26 that shipping passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “only allowed” through routes designated by Tehran’s military.

Iran cites deviation from approved shipping lane

Citing an informed source, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the vessel collided with a naval mine after it deviated from the designated route. In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified, with military operations resuming by both countries.

US President Donald Trump on July 8 declared that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran last month was over, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement.

IRGC had warned ships against unauthorised routes

The mine explosion follows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) claim on Thursday that three oil tankers allegedly tried to use an unauthorised route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said one of the oil tankers struck an explosive device in the strategic waterway and caught fire, prompting the other two vessels to turn back. Iranian forces warned that any vessel attempting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with the authorities would “suffer the same fate.”

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Similar incidents reported earlier this month

Separately, the IRGC struck and disabled two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14 after the vessels allegedly ignored Iranian military warnings, switched off their navigation systems, and entered a mined corridor outside the designated shipping route.

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