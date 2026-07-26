Oil tanker explodes in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine, says Iran

An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with a naval mine outside a navigation route designated by Iran, Tehran’s state-affiliated media reported on Sunday.

The oil tanker had allegedly drifted away from the shipping lane specified by the Iranian authorities in the strategic waterway before colliding with the mine, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. However, there is no information available on casualties, the identity of the vessel, or the extent of the damage caused by the explosion.

Iran had threatened on June 26 that shipping passage through the Strait of Hormuz is “only allowed” through routes designated by Tehran’s military.