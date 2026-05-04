Oil slips after Trump says US will assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices eased on Monday after President Donald Trump said the United States would begin an effort to assist ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, but the lack of a US-Iran peace deal kept ⁠the ​market supported above $100.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $108.11 a barrel by 0400 GMT after settling down $2.23 on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate was at $101.50 a barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.4%, following ​a $3.13 loss ​on Friday.

“The broader market remains tightly supported ⁠by persistent supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, analyst at Phillip Nova.

“Unless there is a clear and ‌sustained resolution that restores normal flows through the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are likely to remain elevated, with risks still tilted toward further upside.”