Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Oil rises after US urges caution for vessels traveling near Iran

The US DOT's Maritime Administration agency noted that vessels going through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of ​Oman have historically faced the risk of being boarded ‌by Iranian forces, including as recently as February 3.

By: Reuters
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 12:29 AM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST
Iran-IsraelThis comes as the deadly conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fourth day, fuelling fresh concerns over global trade, especially oil flows (Representative image/Suez Canal Authority)

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday after the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an advisory to U.S.-flagged vessels to stay as far as possible from Iranian territory while voyaging through the Strait of ‍Hormuz and ⁠Gulf of Oman.

Brent crude oil futures were up 89 cents, or 1.3%, at $68.94 a barrel by 11:24 a.m. EST (1624 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 83 cents, or 1.3%, to $64.38.

The US DOT’s Maritime Administration agency noted that vessels going through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of ​Oman have historically faced the risk of being boarded ‌by Iranian forces, including as recently as February 3. The agency advised U.S.-flagged ships to stay close to Oman while eastbound in the Strait of ​Hormuz.

The advisory renewed concerns that tensions between the U.S. and Iran could lead to oil supply disruptions. About a fifth of the oil consumed globally passes through the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran.

“The Iranian risk premium cannot be fully defused as long as U.S. warships are located where they are,” said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

Story continues below this ad

Oil prices had dropped earlier in the session, extending last week’s losses, after the U.S. ‌and Iran pledged to continue indirect talks following what both sides described as
positive discussions.

Still, on Saturday Iran’s foreign minister said the country will strike U.S. bases ‌in the Middle East if attacked by U.S. forces, which have built up their naval presence in the region over recent weeks.

“Extremely difficult to judge ‌how it is evolving,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Watching day by day, now looking for a date to be set for round two of the ‌talks”, he said.

Most Read
1Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection
2Inside the ‘wild’ 2015 dinner: DOJ releases photo of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg with Jeffrey Epstein
3Epstein files 2026: Who resigned, who was fired, who apologised as Europe’s elite face reckoning
4Days before Bangladesh polls, writing on the wall: Posters of Khaleda Zia everywhere, none of Hasina
5Epstein sought to meet Putin, built ties with Russian officials, files show
6Bill Gates facilitated ‘illicit trysts’? New Epstein Files reveal shocking emails and Melania’s private messages

Investors are also ‍monitoring Western ⁠efforts to ​curb Russia’s income from oil exports that support its war in Ukraine. The European Commission has proposed a sweeping ban on any services that ⁠support Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports.

Story continues below this ad

Refiners in India, once ⁠the biggest buyer of Russia’s seaborne crude, are avoiding purchases for delivery in April, sources said. If India fully stopped Russian purchases “this would be a sustained bullish development,” said Sparta oil market analysts.

Meanwhile in ‌Kazakhstan, the giant Chevron-led Tengiz oil field has recovered to around 60% of peak production and aims to reach full output by February 23, ‌sources said.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 09, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us