‘They are the ones that rely on it’: Trump demands 7 countries to send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump said that he is in talks with other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, which is affected by the escalating tensions amid the war between Israel, Iran and the United States.

He also opined that the oil prices would come “tumbling down” once the war is over, which he said, “will be over pretty quickly”.

Without naming the nations that he has approached, Trump indicated that he was calling out the nations that were heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil supplies and that they should take greater responsibility for policing the route of Strait of Hormuz