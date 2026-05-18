Oil prices touch two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Brent crude prices climbed $2.01, or 1.84%, to $111.27 a barrel, but were lower than $112 -- the highest they touched earlier since May 5.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 18, 2026 11:11 AM IST
crude oil pricesUS West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted $2.33, or 2.21%, to stand at $107.75 a barrel, after a hike ​to $108.70, ​its highest since April 30. (AP Photo)
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Oil prices spiralled upwards on Monday as efforts to put an end to the war in Iran appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates was attacked, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude prices climbed $2.01, or 1.84%, to $111.27 a barrel, but were lower than $112 — the highest they touched earlier since May 5.

US West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted $2.33, or 2.21%, to stand at $107.75 a barrel, after a hike ​to $108.70, ​its highest since April 30.

The drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the narrative from the United States and Iran, have triggered concerns of an escalation in the situation. The talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week also ended without any indication from the world’s top oil importer that it would help resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

With hopes for a peace deal between US and Iran dashed, both gained over 7% last week.

“These drone strikes are a ⁠pointed warning – renewed U.S. ⁠or Israeli strikes on Iran could trigger more proxy attacks on Gulf energy and critical infrastructure by Iran or its regional proxies,” ⁠Reuters quoted IG market analyst Tony ‌Sycamore as saying.

Trump ⁠is now expected to ​weigh military options on Iran.

–with inputs from Reuters

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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