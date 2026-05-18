Oil prices touch two-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

US West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted $2.33, or 2.21%, to stand at $107.75 a barrel, after a hike ​to $108.70, ​its highest since April 30. (AP Photo)

Oil prices spiralled upwards on Monday as efforts to put an end to the war in Iran appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates was attacked, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude prices climbed $2.01, or 1.84%, to $111.27 a barrel, but were lower than $112 — the highest they touched earlier since May 5.

US West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted $2.33, or 2.21%, to stand at $107.75 a barrel, after a hike ​to $108.70, ​its highest since April 30.

The drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the narrative from the United States and Iran, have triggered concerns of an escalation in the situation. The talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week also ended without any indication from the world’s top oil importer that it would help resolve the crisis in the Middle East.