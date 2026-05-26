Oil prices jump as Middle East strikes shake hopes of US-Iran deal

The waterway is one of the worls's most important oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global crude supplies. (Source: File)

Global oil prices rose on Tuesday after renewed US military strikes in the Middle East overshadowed hopefulness of the deal between the US and Iran.

Brent crude futures climbed more than 1 per cent in early Asian trading to touch USD 98 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also edged higher, surpassing USD 91.5 per barrel, though it remained below Friday’s closing levels, according to Oilprices.com.

The gains came as diplomatic efforts increased in Doha, where Iran’s foreign minister and top negotiator held discussions with Qatar’s prime minister regarding a potential agreement with US aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Both Iran and US underplayed expectations of an immediate breakthrough, though.