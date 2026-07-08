Oil prices rise nearly 2% as Hormuz threat rises to ‘severe’ after US strikes Iran

Last month, after the US and Iran reached a truce agreement, oil prices had retreated to pre-war levels as traders built large short positions in oil futures, betting prices would continue to fall.

Oil prices jumped nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday amid renewed tensions in the Middle East after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran and reimposed sanctions on Iranian crude sales, news agency Reuters reported. Following the exchange of fire, the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz has been raised to severe.

The escalation followed what the US described as Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for Middle Eastern oil exports.

Brent crude futures rose $1.38, or 1.9 per cent, to $75.54 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.37, or 1.9 per cent, to $71.81 a barrel at 0128 GMT. The rising prices could have global repercussions and send domestic prices across nations spiralling. Till the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US, India raised petrol and diesel prices at least four times since March.