Oil prices drop as potential Iran-US deal cools supply fears

The markets turned optimistic after reports said Iran could allow ships to transit through around the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo/ File)

Oil prices dropped in early trade Thursday as hopes of de-escalation US-Iran tensions cooled down concerns over ongoing supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures slipped 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.49 a barrel at 0021 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 70 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.59 a barrel.

The markets turned optimistic after reports said Iran could allow ships to transit through around the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, he ​White House sounded hopeful about reaching an agreement to end the war with Iran, while also warning of increasing economic pressure against Tehran if it remains defiant.

The US-Israel war against Iran has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of ⁠energy supplies due to Iran’s interruption of traffic through the strait, which provides a passage for 20% of the world’s oil ⁠and liquefied natural ‌gas shipments.