Oil prices drop as potential Iran-US deal cools supply fears

The US-Israel war against Iran has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of ⁠energy supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait, which provides a passage for 20% of the world's oil ⁠and liquefied natural ‌gas shipments.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST
us iran hormuzThe markets turned optimistic after reports said Iran could allow ships to transit through around the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo/ File)
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Oil prices dropped in early trade Thursday as hopes of de-escalation US-Iran tensions cooled down concerns over ongoing supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures slipped 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.49 a barrel at 0021 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 70 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.59 a barrel.

The markets turned optimistic after reports said Iran could allow ships to transit through around the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, he ​White House sounded hopeful about reaching an agreement to end the war with Iran, while also warning of increasing economic pressure against Tehran if it remains defiant.

The US-Israel war against Iran has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of ⁠energy supplies due to Iran’s interruption of traffic through the strait, which provides a passage for 20% of the world’s oil ⁠and liquefied natural ‌gas shipments.

US and Iranian officials were mulling a return ​to Pakistan for further negotiations as early as the ‌coming weekend, after first round of talks failed on Sunday. Mediator Pakistan’s army chief Wednesday arrived in Tehran in order to try and prevent ‌a renewal of ​the conflict.

The US ​imposed a blockade at Iranian ports that its military said has completely halted trade going in and out ​of the country by sea.

US Treasury Secretary Scott ⁠Bessent said Wednesday that Washington will not renew the waivers that allowed the purchase of some Iranian and Russian oil without facing US sanctions.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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