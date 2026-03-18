Oil Price, LPG Gas Crisis News Live Updates: Oil prices ease after Iraq and Turkey sign deal to resume exports via Ceyhan port

Crude oil storage tanks are seen, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo)

Oil Price, LPG Gas Crisis News Live Updates: Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped back to hover around $101 per barrel on Wednesday morning, after the Iraqi government and Kurdish authorities reached a deal to resume oil exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port, providing modest relief to concerns about Middle East supplies, Reuters reported. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped below $94 per barrel.

Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani announced that oil flows from Ceyhan ​are ​expected to start at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, according ⁠to state media. Iraq was seeking to pump at least 100,000 barrels per day of crude ‌through the port, officials told Reuters earlier this week. With the Iran conflict effectively ⁠shutting down the vital Strait of Hormuz through which some 20% of global oil passes, oil production from Iraq’s main southern oilfields, plunged 70% to just 1.3 million bpd, according to the report.

Story continues below this ad In India: In a bid to rapidly expand piped natural gas (PNG) access and coverage amid the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the West Asia conflict, the Centre has written to States to expedite approvals to city gas distribution (CGD) firms for laying pipelines. With the effective halt in maritime traffic through the critical chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, India’s LPG supplies have been majorly hit. Live Updates Mar 18, 2026 11:27 AM IST Oil, LPG Gas Cylinder Crisis News Live: Centre writes to states to help expedite piped natural gas network expansion In a bid to rapidly expand piped natural gas (PNG) access and coverage amid the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the West Asia conflict, the Centre has written to states to expedite approvals to city gas distribution (CGD) firms for laying pipelines. The requests include issuance of deemed permission for pending applications for laying CGD pipelines, approval of all new CGD permissions within 24 hours, full waiver on road restoration and permission charges levied by state and local authorities, relaxations in working hours and working season rules, and appointment of nodal officers for support, coordination and faster rollout. With the effective halt in maritime traffic through the critical chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, India’s LPG supplies have been majorly hit. Read the full story here. Mar 18, 2026 11:22 AM IST Oil, LPG Gas Cylinder Crisis News Live: Oil prices ease after Iraq and Turkey sign deal to resume exports via Ceyhan port Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped back to hover around $101 per barrel on Wednesday morning, after the Iraqi government and Kurdish authorities reached a deal to resume oil exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port, Reuters reported. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped below $94 per barrel. Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani announced that oil flows from Ceyhan ​are ​expected to start at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, according ⁠to state media. Iraq was seeking to pump at least 100,000 barrels per day of crude ‌through the port, officials told Reuters earlier this week. With the Iran conflict effectively ⁠shutting down the vital Strait of Hormuz through which some 20% of global oil passes, oil production from Iraq’s main southern oilfields, plunged 70% to just 1.3 million bpd, according to the report. (Reuters) Mar 18, 2026 11:20 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here for the latest updates on global oil and LPG gas cylinder crisis!

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