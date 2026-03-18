Oil Price, LPG Gas Crisis News Live Updates: Oil prices ease after Iraq and Turkey sign deal to resume exports via Ceyhan port

In a bid to rapidly expand piped natural gas (PNG) access and coverage amid the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the West Asia conflict, the Centre has written to states to expedite approvals to city gas distribution (CGD) firms for laying pipelines.
The requests include issuance of deemed permission for pending applications for laying CGD pipelines, approval of all new CGD permissions within 24 hours, full waiver on road restoration and permission charges levied by state and local authorities, relaxations in working hours and working season rules, and appointment of nodal officers for support, coordination and faster rollout.
With the effective halt in maritime traffic through the critical chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, India’s LPG supplies have been majorly hit.