Oil prices jump to four-week high amid hostilities in Gulf

Residents check their cellphones as they sit at a cafe overlooking commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

Global oil prices jumped to their four-week high, as the US reinstated a naval blockade of Iranian ports and renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran spiked concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures soared $2.74, or 3.29%, to $86.04 per ⁠barrel at ​0751 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.21, or 2.83%, to $80.35 a barrel.

This was Brent crude’s highest since June 12 and WTI’s since June 16.

The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to mark an end to the conflict on June 17 — a ceasefire deal that fell apart after Iran attacked three ships in the Hormuz on July 6.