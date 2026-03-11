Oil facilities hit in Oman’s Salalah port amid Iranian strikes

Authorities were able to douse the fire after Iranian strikes hit the oil facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 11, 2026 10:53 PM IST
omanAn energy ministry official told Oman's state news agency, there ⁠has been no disruption to ⁠the ‌continuity ​of oil supplies or ‌petroleum derivatives in the ‌country. (@aljazeeraenglish/YouTube)
As the US-Israel Iran war entered twelfth day, oil storage facilities were struck in Oman’s Salalah port and no damage to merchant vessels was reported.

After drones struck fuel tank in the Salalah port, an energy ministry official told Oman’s state news agency, there ⁠has been no disruption to ⁠the ‌continuity ​of oil supplies or ‌petroleum derivatives in the ‌country.

About the Salalah port

The port founded in 1989 is touted as the largest ports in the region in the Sultanate of Oman. The port, which plays a significant role in regional trade and aiding global transactions, has so far handled over 50 million TEUs and over 100 million MT of bulk, liquid, and general cargo.

12th day of US-Israel Iran War

The Gulf nations continued to defend themselves as Iranian strikes continued to hit the areas in retaliation to the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Tehran said nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country have been bombed and more than 1,300 civilians killed, as per Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, Iranian targets such as Mehrabad airport in Tehran were hit. The tensions have led to a record leap of global energy prices.

Amid mounting pressure on US, President Donald Trump remarked that the war will end soon. In Washington, lawmakers have sought public hearings on the war’s goals and criticising the administration’s strategy as US casualties mount.

