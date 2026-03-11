Oil facilities hit in Oman’s Salalah port amid Iranian strikes

An energy ministry official told Oman's state news agency, there ⁠has been no disruption to ⁠the ‌continuity ​of oil supplies or ‌petroleum derivatives in the ‌country. (@aljazeeraenglish/YouTube)

As the US-Israel Iran war entered twelfth day, oil storage facilities were struck in Oman’s Salalah port and no damage to merchant vessels was reported.

Authorities were able to douse the fire after Iranian strikes hit the oil facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

About the Salalah port

The port founded in 1989 is touted as the largest ports in the region in the Sultanate of Oman. The port, which plays a significant role in regional trade and aiding global transactions, has so far handled over 50 million TEUs and over 100 million MT of bulk, liquid, and general cargo.