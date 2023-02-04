scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio, says local media

Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh.

Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh. (Twitter/@21NewsEP)
Listen to this article
Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio, says local media
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh. Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze and filling the atmosphere.

Emergency crews had been evacuating residents from their homes within 1.6 km of the fire, according to several media reports.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

Norfolk Southern Corp freight railroad was “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams”, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...

The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 12:54 IST
Next Story

Democrats, seeing a weaker Trump, are falling in line behind Biden

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close