After Texas, shooting rampage in Ohio; at least nine dead, 16 injured

Hours after 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in Texas, at least nine people were killed and 16 injured in a shooting rampage in Ohia, AP reported. Ohio’s Dayton Police said that the gunman has been killed.

Dayton police tweeted that the shooting began in the Oregon District at 1:00 a.m., but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” “The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,” Dayton Police said on Twitter, adding that the FBI is on the scene, assisting in the investigation.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions. Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals but didn’t have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theatres. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

Earlier in the day, twenty people were killed and more than 25 were injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The gunman, identified as a 21-year-old male, has been arrested. The rampage comes six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California.

