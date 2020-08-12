‘Oh My God.’: Biden video shows Kamala Harris accepting to be his running mate

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris wasn’t exactly waiting by her phone for Biden to call. (AP photo)

California Senator Kamala Harris wasn’t waiting by the phone when Joe Biden asked her to be his running mate. President Donald Trump praises a QAnon-supporting House candidate. And new polls shows Biden ahead in Pennsylvania and close races in Arizona and North Carolina. There are 83 days until the election.

In a video of the moment he asked her to be his running mate released by the campaign, Harris is clearly running a little late to the videochat.

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

That’s exactly what this moment calls for: action. And we hope you’ll take action with us: https://t.co/K3mVwfTxXJ pic.twitter.com/MZLAx9IN6C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

“Hi, hi, hi, hi, sorry to keep you,” she says.

Biden, who is folding a face mask he has just taken off, cuts right to the chase: “That’s alright. Are you ready to go to work?”

“Oh my God,” she says. “I am so ready to go to work.”

Another clip of the video shows Biden smiling broadly and laughing as he asks her if the answer is yes.

“The answer is absolutely yes, Joe,” she says. “And I am ready to work. I am ready to do this with you, for you, I am just deeply honored and I’m very excited.”

Trump Praises QAnon-Supporting House Candidate as ‘Future Star’

Trump praised a QAnon-supporting House candidate as a “future Republican star” on Wednesday.

During the primary for a strongly Republican seat in Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene caused headaches for party leaders due to her support of QAnon, a far-right online conspiracy theory about the “deep state” that ties in everything from the sinking of the Titanic to Satan worship.

She was also condemned by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, for videos in which she demeaned Black, Muslim and Jewish people.

In the videos, first reported by Politico, she compared Black Lives Matter activists to neo-Nazis, said Islamic nations are places where men “marry their sisters” and “their cousins,” and called financier George Soros a Nazi.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump tweeted. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Poll Shows Biden Up in Pennsylvania, Close Races in Arizona and North Carolina

New Emerson College polls of three battleground states show Biden ahead by a wide margin in Pennsylvania and close races in Arizona and North Carolina.

In the Pennsylvania poll, 52% of likely voters supported Biden and 43% backed Trump, with 5% undecided.

In the Arizona poll, 49% of likely voters supported Biden and 45% backed Trump, with 5% undecided.

And in the North Carolina poll, 48% of likely voters supported Trump and 46% backed Biden, with 6% undecided — a lead that was within the survey’s 3.8 percentage-point margin of error.

The polls were conducted August 8-10, before Biden’s announcement that he’d chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Likely Voter Screens Aren’t Helping Trump in the Polls

As the days tick down to the election, a number of pollsters have switched to a likely voter model, but it’s not changing the results much.

Biden has been ahead of Trump in nearly every national poll of registered voters over the last few months.

But national polls of likely voters taken by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics, Emerson College, CNBC, CBS News and ABC News in recent weeks have also shown Biden ahead by a similar range.

Starting in late summer of an election year, pollsters start looking for likely voters, often by asking a series of questions such as how often they voted in the past and whether they think they will vote this year. Some pollsters also match respondents to publicly available databases of voters or weight them according to past turnout.

After some misfires in recent years, pollsters have begun looking at different ways to screen for likely voters. Still, likely voter polls tend to get more accurate as the election gets closer.

Trump Is Going Retro With ‘60s Themed Ads on Peace

The Trump campaign has run a series of ads with ‘60s themes on Facebook promoting the president as a “negotiator of peace.”

The ads feature the peace symbol surrounded by colorful slogans like “Support Peace,” “Stop the Endless Wars” and “Make Peace Not War” in HWT Arabesque, a flowy typeface used on psychedelic posters in the 1960s.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, his administration has taken out two of the world’s top terrorist leaders, successfully decimated ISIS, and has been committed to getting the United States OUT of Endless Wars,” the ad reads.

