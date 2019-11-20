Officials testify that Trump requests on Ukraine call were inappropriate

By Nicholas Fandos and Michael D. Shear

Two White House national security officials testified before the House’s impeachment inquiry on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic rivals was inappropriate, and one of them said it validated his “worst fear” that American policy toward that country would veer off course.

Hours later, two more witnesses — another former White House national security official and a former top American diplomat — charted a more careful course but said under oath that the president’s requests on a July 25 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine were not in line with U.S. national security goals.

The new accounts came as the House Intelligence Committee opened a packed week of testimony, with nine witnesses scheduled to answer questions before the public.

Democrats used Tuesday’s hearings to move the focus of their growing case into the White House and back to the July phone call they see as the centerpiece of an abuse of power by Trump.

Republicans moved aggressively to try to undercut the day’s lead witness, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert. They tried to raise questions about Vindman’s loyalty to the United States, and sought to portray the concerns expressed by Vindman and an aide to Vice President Mike Pence as merely the opinions of unelected, and even unreliable, bureaucrats second-guessing the president of the United States.

Vindman responded by invoking his sense of duty as an American and an officer to explain why he was so alarmed by Trump’s request that he reported his concerns to White House lawyers.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Vindman, an Iraq War combat veteran who appeared before the House Intelligence Committee dressed in his deep-blue Army dress uniform covered with military ribbons. “It was probably an element of shock — that maybe, in certain regards, my worst fear of how our Ukraine policy could play out was playing out, and how this was likely to have significant implications for U.S. national security.”

Sitting beside him during the morning’s hearing, Jennifer Williams, a diplomat serving on Pence’s national security staff, reiterated that she found Trump’s phone call with Zelenskiy “unusual and inappropriate.” She said she was struck that Trump was pressing a foreign leader about a personal domestic political issue, though she did not report any concerns at the time.

On the call, Trump veered off talking points prepared by Vindman and pressed Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and a debunked theory that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election.

Both witnesses testified that as the summer went on, concerns within the American and Ukrainian governments grew over Trump’s decision to withhold vital military assistance for the country — a step he took as he pressed for the investigations. National security officials in the United States unanimously supported releasing the aid, they testified, and some raised legal concerns before it was released in September.