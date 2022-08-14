Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor

August 14, 2022 1:26:13 pm
A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.Utah Gov.
Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.
The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.“I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” Melling wrote in a Facebook message.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It did sound similar to sonic booms I’ve heard before, followed by a short incident of a sound similar to low rolling thunder,” Melling continued. “This rumbling noise that followed the boom was maybe on 3-4 seconds.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Bihar’s political experiment to meet same fate as that of ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ in UP: Dinesh Sharma
Delhi CM Kejriwal urges those living near Yamuna to stay away from banks as water level rises
Delhi college student jumps into Yamuna river, ends life
India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Squads, Schedule, Venues, Dates, Time, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details
Central Railway aims to make vistadome coaches more popular on Mumbai-Goa route
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: ‘When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son…’
Hat-trick hero Alana King banishes Birmingham agony in Manchester
From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika-Ranveer: Fashion hits and misses (August 8-August 14)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Titan to Tata Motors — A list of the billionaire’s investments
Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi named Guangzhou coach
Farah Khan’s goes on a dinner date with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ girl gang
World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat