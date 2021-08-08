Officials: Another northern Afghan province falls to Taliban

Afghan security personnel patrol after they took back control of parts of the city of Herat following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces on the outskirts of Herat, 640 km (397 miles) west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.AP/PTI

Provincial Afghan lawmakers say the Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital, the fourth to fall into insurgent hands in less than a week, in a punishing blow to government forces.

The Taliban forces overran Taleqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, capturing the final areas it hadn’t previously controlled after a monthslong siege, the two lawmakers from the province said.

Takhar has particular significance for the anti-Taliban northern alliance fighters who joined the U.S.-led coalition to oust the religious militia in 2001.