Officials: Another northern Afghan province falls to Taliban

August 8, 2021 10:22:25 pm
Provincial Afghan lawmakers say the Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital, the fourth to fall into insurgent hands in less than a week, in a punishing blow to government forces.
The Taliban forces overran Taleqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, capturing the final areas it hadn’t previously controlled after a monthslong siege, the two lawmakers from the province said.
Takhar has particular significance for the anti-Taliban northern alliance fighters who joined the U.S.-led coalition to oust the religious militia in 2001.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-