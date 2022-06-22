scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Official: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

By: AP | Miami |
June 22, 2022 9:03:00 am
A Red Air plane caught fire at Miami International Airport. (AP)

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement