Paris: Four officials killed in knife attack at police headquarters, assailant shot dead

At least four French police officers were killed in a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters on Thursday, according to AFP news agency.

The attacker, who worked at the police building in an administrative capacity, was shot in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, PTI reported.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years, according to PTI.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene, French channel BFM TV reported.

The area including, the Cite metro station — close to Notre-Dame Cathedral — around the police headquarters has been sealed off for security reasons, the Paris’ Transport body RATP said.

