scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls

Official: Bombing in Kabul kills ten, including children

The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

By: AP | Kabul | Updated: October 24, 2020 7:25:04 pm
Officials: Attacks in Kabul, provinces of Afghanistan kill 5File photo: Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan’s interior ministry says a bombing outside an educational center in the capital, Kabul, has killed at least ten people and wounded eight others, including schoolchildren.

The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement