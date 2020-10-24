Official: Bombing in Kabul kills ten, including children

File photo: Afghan police officers inspect a vehicle from which insurgents fired rockets, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan’s interior ministry says a bombing outside an educational center in the capital, Kabul, has killed at least ten people and wounded eight others, including schoolchildren.

The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

