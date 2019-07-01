Toggle Menu
Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area plane crashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/official-10-dead-in-dallas-area-plane-crash-5808195/

Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area plane crash

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

dallas plane crash, texas plane crash, us plane crash, plane crash, casualties in plane crash, no survivor in plane crash, plane crash death, indian express
Damage was caused to a hangar after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas, Sunday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

A town official says 10 people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the fiery crash after it struck an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 am.

Rosenbleeth says the Dallas County medical examiners office confirmed the deaths. An official with the medical examiner’s office told The Associated Press they could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe says he is opposed to capital punishment
2 UN chief Antonio Guterres warns Paris climate goals still not enough
3 Donald Trump refers to daughter Ivanka, Mike Pompeo as ‘Beauty and the Beast’