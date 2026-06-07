Iran war, Facebook plea: How Odisha woman returned home from UAE after years of no contact

It had been seven years since Hasta Mahananda, a single mother from Odisha, flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of earning more. While she came home once with her Indian employers in 2022, all communication broke down after she went back. Her three daughters growing up in Odisha were unable to hear a word about their mother for four years.
That’s when they sought legal help and approached the Odisha High Court, making a formal request to trace her location, according to All India Radio news.
This led to her eventual return to India, with the consulate officials and a Facebook video put out by Mahananda playing a part. She has reached India and is expected to reunite with her three daughters soon.
How Hasta Mahananda was found
Mahananda, who was working as a househelp in the UAE, posted a Facebook clip, appealing for help to return home. This post was shown to consular members by the Odia Samaj, a non-profit, socio-cultural organisation. However, what complicated matters was the Mahananda had provided no information about herself in the video. Yet, this was a start.
Mahananda was sponsored by a company that brought her to the UAE on a visa and later employed her as a househelp, according to a report by the Khaleeej Times. Following their visit in 2022, the family she was working for restricted her communication and did not permit her to travel back to India. She continued as a domestic worker and her passport was retained illegally by the sponsor, with her ability to travel or communicate freely drastically limited, Khaleej Times reported, citing an Indian consulate official involved in the case.
Consular officials step in
The Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Mission had stepped in now. They reached out to the UAE Foreign Ministry and located her passport number, pulled her visa records and traced her sponsor details to identify her local sponsor, who connected them to a company member. Finally, on May 12, 2026, the company manager reached the Consulate General’s office in Dubai with Hasta beside him.
Mahananda said she was safe and had not faced harassment, according to All India Radio News. But all her requests to travel home had been turned down. The ongoing West Asia conflict further worsened her situation as her finances depleted, and she found herself effectively stranded, unable to leave and finding it unable to cope.
Mahananda’s journey back home
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Officials ordered the employer to settle outstanding dues, including salary and end-of-service benefits, and to regularise her exit process, including cancellation of her visa. Indian consulate official told Khaleej Times that cases involving labour exploitation or visa irregularities are typically reviewed, and appropriate legal action is taken while the person refrained from commenting on any actions against the firm in question. Companies found guilty are genrally blacklisted by the Mission.
Another hurdle awaited Mahananda as she didn’t have enough money to finalise her papers. The mission used the Indian Community Welfare Fund to arrange her accommodation for around two weeks and book her flight back to India. Officials also covered overstay penalties and helped her with the final travel documentation.
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