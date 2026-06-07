Iran war, Facebook plea: How Odisha woman returned home from UAE after years of no contact

Hasta Mahananda's three daughters growing up in Odisha were unable to hear a word about their mother for four years. (Source: AIR news)

It had been seven years since Hasta Mahananda, a single mother from Odisha, flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of earning more. While she came home once with her Indian employers in 2022, all communication broke down after she went back. Her three daughters growing up in Odisha were unable to hear a word about their mother for four years.

That’s when they sought legal help and approached the Odisha High Court, making a formal request to trace her location, according to All India Radio news.

This led to her eventual return to India, with the consulate officials and a Facebook video put out by Mahananda playing a part. She has reached India and is expected to reunite with her three daughters soon.