NYC heatwave: Why is New York opening hundreds of cooling centres?

New York heatwave conditions have triggered heat advisories across NYC and the Tri-State Area, with cooling centres opening as temperatures soar.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 11:34 PM IST
us heatwaveA man walks along the railing of a bridge before diving in the Limmat river during a heatwave in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo)
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An extreme heatwave is on the deck for the residents of New York City, and a heat advisory is already in place for the Tri-State Area as temperatures are soaring to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and will likely feel 100 degrees.

Projections show peak heat intensity on Wednesday

The United States is facing a prolonged spell of severe heat this week that triggered record-breaking temperatures in the West over the weekend.

As per the weather projections, Wednesday is going to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and it will feel like above 100 degrees.

Temperature watch and air quality alerts expanded

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect in Central and South Jersey, where the temperature could hover between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to a CBS News report, an air quality alert has also been issued for areas including New York City, Lower Hudson Valley, parts of New Jersey, and Long Island.

Municipal mobilization under the mamdani administration

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration is expanding cooling resources across the city, like it did during the Fourth of July week when New Yorkers faced several days of extreme weather conditions.

Weather shift brings rain and weekend storms

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain is predicted to occur by Friday and Saturday, with a projection of thunderstorms that could be severe.

Network of cooling centers and community guidelines

Across the five boroughs in NYC, hundreds of cooling centres have been opened through Wednesday, providing free air-conditioned spaces to the citizens. Mayor Mamdani informed through an X post that citizens can look for cooling centres near their locations by calling 311 or by utilising the city’s online cooling centre finder.

“NYC, high heat is back. Today, the city will feel like nearly 100 degrees.

This heat wave will not be as long or intense as the last one, but it can still be dangerous without the right precautions.

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Stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on your neighbors — especially older adults and people without AC,” Mamdani wrote in the post.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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