AI in schools: Why Mamdani wants NYC children to wait, while UAE says teach it

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the implementation of an artificial intelligence curriculum across all public and private schools. (AI-generated image)

New York City is putting the brakes on student-facing generative AI in schools, while the United Arab Emirates is making AI education part of the curriculum across public and private schools. The contrasting approaches highlight a growing global question — should children first learn without artificial intelligence, or learn how to use it from an early age?

The debate over AI in education is therefore shifting beyond whether students should use tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

New York City is restricting student-facing generative AI through eighth grade, while the UAE is introducing an AI curriculum across public and private schools. Both approaches are aimed at preparing students for an AI-driven future, but they take sharply different approaches to how that preparation should happen.