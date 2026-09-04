AI in schools: Why Mamdani wants NYC children to wait, while UAE says teach it
New York City is restricting student-facing generative AI through Grade 8, while the UAE is introducing an AI curriculum across public and private schools. Here’s why Mamdani is taking a more cautious approach, and what it could mean for the future of AI education.
New York City is putting the brakes on student-facing generative AI in schools, while the United Arab Emirates is making AI education part of the curriculum across public and private schools. The contrasting approaches highlight a growing global question — should children first learn without artificial intelligence, or learn how to use it from an early age?
The debate over AI in education is therefore shifting beyond whether students should use tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini.
New York City is restricting student-facing generative AI through eighth grade, while the UAE is introducing an AI curriculum across public and private schools. Both approaches are aimed at preparing students for an AI-driven future, but they take sharply different approaches to how that preparation should happen.
NYC announces temporary ban on generative AI
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has imposed a one-year moratorium on student-facing generative AI for students from 2-K through eighth grade during the 2026-27 school year. Generative AI refers to systems that can create new text, images, audio or other content in response to a user’s instructions.
Also, the official figure is nearly 600,000, representing about two-thirds of NYC’s public-school enrollment.
UAE introduces AI curriculum across schools
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the implementation of an artificial intelligence curriculum across all public and private schools.
The curriculum, according to a Khaleej Times report, is expected to teach students about AI data, applications, algorithms, and risks alongside building an aptitude for awareness of the ethical use of technology.
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UAE to train 22,000 teachers in AI
The UAE will also train 22,000 teachers and educators to use AI in teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis and lesson planning. The decision was announced after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
NYC mayor cites human connection in education
Mamdani has framed the moratorium on student-facing generative AI around the importance of human connection, critical thinking and hands-on learning.
The NYC mayor added, “Each day when our children come to school, we teach them to ask questions… When it comes to AI in our schools, we hold an obligation to do the same.”
Other US school districts also restrict AI
New York is not alone in taking a cautious approach. Los Angeles Unified, the second-largest US school district, has also imposed restrictions on students’ use of generative AI on district-owned devices.
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An Associated Press report said at least 37 states in the US already have some form of official AI guidelines. However, there are no uniform SOPs for AI literacy instruction.
Academicians debate effectiveness of AI ban
New York City’s policy could become a test case for other school districts weighing whether to restrict generative AI or introduce it under tighter supervision. But experts have questioned how effective a one-year moratorium can be without a clear way to measure its impact on learning and student behaviour.
“NYC public schools banning AI in elementary and middle schools sends an important message because it is the largest school district in the US. However, it is hard to know the effectiveness of the ban because they haven’t shared the enforcement mechanism,” said Margaret Murray, associate professor of communication at the University of Michigan, Al Jazeera reported.
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