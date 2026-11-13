Why Nvidia’s spy scandal may cost Howard Lutnick his US Cabinet job

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the spy scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to rock the tech world, senior White House officials are deliberating on the future of Howard Lutnick as the US Commerce Secretary, two people familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Under the scanner over exports of sensitive Nvidia AI chips to China, Lutnick has also been summoned to appear before the Senate Banking Committee in December. This action on Lutnick comes alongside a similar summons to Huang, asking him to testify about his alleged affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.
Why is the White House mulling ouster of Howard Lutnick?
No black-listing of Chinese firms flagged as national threat: As Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy continues to gather fire, Lutnick faces considerable criticism over the US administration’s refusal to add several Chinese companies to the US trade blacklist.
In June, Reuters reported the Trump administration kept away from adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT, and over 100 other firms flagged as national security risks to a trade blacklist. In fact, the US had not added to that list since October 2025, the longest stretch between new postings in more than a decade. According to an earlier Reuters report, the US Commerce Department did not add any new Chinese company to the list to avoid escalating tensions with China.
Export of sensitive Nvidia AI chips to China: US lawmakers, in growing numbers, believe that Lutnick has not done enough to block AI chip shipments to China. The senators have also cited reports of Huang’s personal relationship with Alice Huang, founder of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that has purchased more than advanced Nvidia AI chips worth $4.8 billion since June 2024.
Top Democratic lawmakers have written to Lutnick, saying that they are probing the administration’s approval of sales of Nvidia’s AI chips to Chinese companies “with concerning links to the Chinese government, military, and sanctioned entities”. They also questioned Trump’s decision to grant the tech giant permission to sell its advanced H200 AI chips to China in December 2025 in exchange for a cut of the export sales revenue through a Commerce Department action. They called it “an unconstitutional export tax.”
Despite repeated calls from several political quarters to crack down on Beijing’s access to technology, Huang supported more exports to China.
On Wednesday, Axios reported that Lutnick stalled Trump’s crackdown on firms suspected of diverting Nvidia’s chips to China.
“Secretary Howard Lutnick and Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler must explain why they have not closed export control loopholes and act today to ensure our advanced technology is not fueling China’s military,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said.
What White House is saying
Even as the White House and Commerce Department did not respond to Reuters report on White House officials discussing Lutnick’s future, an official earlier had said President Donald Trump “maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position”.
A Florida Republican Representative Brian Mast said the Congress needs to look into the Commerce Department’s role in how it approves chip exports, also adding that he has confidence in Lutnick.
Republican Senator John Kennedy, when asked on CNN if Lutnick should lose his job, said: “I don’t know yet.” Kennedy and others have urged Lutnick to publicly answer the queries as soon as possible and noted he will be summoned to appear before Congress. “This is as serious as an aneurism,” Kennedy added.