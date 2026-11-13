Why Nvidia’s spy scandal may cost Howard Lutnick his US Cabinet job

As the spy scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to rock the tech world, senior White House officials are deliberating on the future of Howard Lutnick as the US Commerce Secretary, two people familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

Under the scanner over exports of sensitive Nvidia AI chips to China, Lutnick has also been summoned to appear before the Senate Banking Committee in December. This action on Lutnick comes alongside a similar summons to Huang, asking him to testify about his alleged affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.

Why is the White House mulling ouster of Howard Lutnick?

No black-listing of Chinese firms flagged as national threat: As Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy continues to gather fire, Lutnick faces considerable criticism over the US administration’s refusal to add several Chinese companies to the US trade blacklist.