Nvidia shares plunge 8% as firm probes CEO Jensen Huang’s links to suspected Chinese spy

Probe follows allegations that Jensen Huang was close to a Singapore-based executive suspected of sharing information with Chinese intelligence.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 08:51 PM IST
NVIDIA, jensen huangNvidia shares fell around 8% in early trading. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Nvidia fell by around 8 per cent in early trading on Monday in the United States as the semiconductor firm’s Board of Directors announced an investigation after reports claimed that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort” as the co-founder admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang.

The investigation, announced on Sunday, has put a spotlight on Huang’s future given Nvidia’s status as the world’s most valuable chipmaker and the CEO’s role as the most prolific salesman of the AI boom.

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