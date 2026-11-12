Nvidia-Jensen Huang Row Live Updates: Bessent, Lutnick clash over blacklisting Alice Huang-linked Megaspeed

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

US President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly challenged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his department’s unwillingness to flag one of Nvidia’s customers, Megaspeed, a potential national security threat, in a confrontation in the Situation Room last week. Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese ‘spy’ and was having an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is at the centre of controversy over his affair with a suspected Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang, has now come under the spotlight after it was reported that he had an extramarital relationship with an executive who reports to him. The company is probing Jensen in an internal investigation, and US President Donald Trump has said that the FBI has also launched an inquiry in the foreign intelligence effort.

Story continues below this ad What New York Times report revealed The New York Times reported that Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has a new relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, which hadn’t been reported earlier, citing five people who worked at the company. The report added that Jensen, 63, was seen getting cozy and affectionate with Powell, 48, at a hotel in San Jose, California, in a video from an Nvidia conference in March. Jensen and Powell are married to other people. Nvidia scandal puts China chip sales under scrutiny The Nvidia fallout has reignited a long-running debate over whether the United States should allow its most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips to be sold to China. Meanwhile, top Republican House representatives have sought a closed-door briefing with Jensen Huang on November 18 to discuss the allegations. The Nvidia Board of Directors is weighing the future of its CEO, as the semiconductor firm investigates the allegations that threaten to denigrate his legacy of over three decades. Nvidia shares fall as company faces mounting scrutiny Nvidia’s shares have plummeted sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, as the company lost nearly $300 billion in market value this week alone. Amid the allegations of a Chinese ‘spy’ acting at the behest of Beijing’s intelligence agencies, the country’s foreign ministry has denied the espionage claims. What Jensen Huang said when asked about Kimberly Powell When the NYT contacted Jensen and asked about the recent revelations of his alleged relationship with Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Powell, he said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.” Live Updates Nov 12, 2026 04:40 PM IST Megaspeed, firm central to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, pledges to cooperate with US probe Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered tech company at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal, pledged Thursday to cooperate with investigations into concerns over risks to U.S. national security. In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with a Chinese woman and former executive of the company, Megaspeed said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws “extremely seriously.” “Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government.”Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation but there was no word on any outcome from those discussions. Reuters Nov 12, 2026 04:36 PM IST Elon Musk says hiring scandal-hit Nvidia chief Jensen Huang would be ‘an honour’ What would happen if NVIDIA chief, Jensen Huang, who has been hit by back-to-back scandals over affairs, applied for a job at a giant like SpaceX or Tesla? Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and Tesla chief, has said that it would be his “honour” to welcome Huang. Last month Huang found himself in the middle of a huge scandal when US intelligence officials said that he was in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. The woman with whom he had an affair is Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. The two are not related to each other. US President Donald Trump later confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Jensen Huang’s affair and his links to Alice Huang. However, he said he believed that Jensen Huang was unaware of Alice being a Chinese spy. He also denied any knowledge of the concerns when Jensen flew to Beijing earlier in May this year. Elon Musk was also part of that delegation. Read the full story here Nov 12, 2026 04:35 PM IST Who is Kimberly Powell? Nvidia VP linked to CEO Jensen Huang in second affair row Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over allegations of extramarital relationships, with a New York Times report stating that he also had an affair with an executive who reported directly to him. Huang reportedly had an undisclosed relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare, The New York Times reported, citing people who worked at the company. The alleged affair has drawn attention to Nvidia’s workplace conduct policies, which direct employees to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict”, including “personal relationships”. The company reportedly also states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct”. Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were reportedly captured on video displaying affection at a San Jose hotel during an Nvidia conference in March, according to two people who worked at the company, the NYT reported. Read the full story here Nov 12, 2026 04:34 PM IST Who will be Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s successor? Tech guy or finance expert Jensen Huang, 63, has no obvious successor and owns about 3.6% ‌of Nvidia’s stock. He also has scores of direct reports, which goes on to show the tight control he maintains over the company. Quoting multiple sources, Reuters reported that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has held the role for 13 years and has been on quarterly calls with Huang, would be the natural choice as an interim CEO. However, for the long run, there are other candidates. Among the other candidates whom Nvidia may look to is Engineer Buck, who has been with Nvidia since 2004. He is currently the head of product for hyperscale AI and manages Nvidia’s AI hardware and software products. Arm CEO and former Nvidia executive Rene Haas, who deeply understands the semiconductor industry, is another candidate that Nvidia could look towards as an external choice, Reuters reported. Nov 12, 2026 04:32 PM IST Nvidia scouts for scandal-hit Jensen Huang’s replacement as firm’s shares nosedive Nvidia may soon replace CEO Jensen Huang amid the back-to-back scandals that hit the tech executive. The world’s leading chipmaker’s board met late on Wednesday to scout for Huang’s replacement, ,Reuters reported citing sources within the company. According to Bloomberg, the company is working with an external firm to decide on Huang’s successor. Nvidia is investigating his relationship with a Singapore-based businesswoman called Alice Huang, alleged to be a Chinese spy. Huang’s troubles increased when The New York Times reported that he had another affair with a company executive, Kimberly Powell. Nvidia, however, refused to comment on the board meeting. Despite Nvidia expressing confidence in Huang earlier this week, the board is now looking for his replacement. According to Reuters, Nvidia’s bylaws enable the company to remove Huang “with or without cause” if a majority of the board, comprising 11 directors, votes against the CEO. Read the full story here Nov 12, 2026 04:31 PM IST Where is suspected Chinese 'spy' Alice Huang? Alice has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Megaspeed International founder is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report. Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the people said. Nov 12, 2026 04:30 PM IST Who is Kang Wei, Alice Huang’s reported husband? Alice and her husband Kang built an extensive business network over the past 10 years, moving across sectors including video games, pharmaceuticals, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. According to people familiar with their business dealings, the couple repeatedly established interconnected companies, shifted ownership stakes, and used their business connections to pursue new investment opportunities. The US officials believe that China’s intelligence services recruited Alice because of her access to the semiconductor giant’s chief. Nov 12, 2026 04:29 PM IST Who introduced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang? Her husband played key role: Report Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly introduced to Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, by Chinese businessman Kang Wei, who had known the billionaire technology executive for around a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kang was also Alice’s husband, according to people familiar with the couple cited by the newspaper. He reportedly appeared to tolerate his wife’s relationship with the Nvidia chief for nearly two years. Kang also openly spoke about their closeness and sometimes jokingly described Alice as Jensen Huang’s personal assistant when talking to associates, the people familiar with the couple said, the journal added. Read the full story here

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