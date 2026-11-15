Nvidia’s China loophole? How Singapore firm Megaspeed entered Jensen Huang spy scandal

Nvidia, the company behind the world’s most advanced chips and a market valuation of over $4 trillion, has been at the centre of an alleged spy scandal, leading to its former CEO, Jensen Huang, stepping down.

But a loophole in the United States’ export controls may have allowed China to access the tech company’s most sensitive and cutting-edge technologies via Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, according to a CNN report.

How Megaspeed became a major Nvidia customer

Headquartered in Singapore’s Marina Bay district, Megaspeed, which is an official cloud partner and a major customer of Nvidia, has expanded in the past three years from an inactive Chinese gaming subsidiary to one of Asia’s biggest buyers of semiconductors from America.