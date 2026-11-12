Nvidia board weighs ousting CEO Jensen Huang, report says

Huang's potential departure would leave a leadership vacuum at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker he co-founded and built over more than three decades to become the dominant supplier of AI chips at the center of the global artificial-intelligence boom ⁠and ​US-China technology rivalry.

By: Reuters
4 min readUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 05:44 AM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Jensen Huang ouster, Nvidia board investigation, Nvidia leadership crisis, Nvidia stock price, Nvidia shares fall, Jensen Huang allegations, Nvidia China spy controversyNvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The controversy surrounding him has brought renewed attention to the risks of companies becoming heavily dependent on a single leader. (NYT File)

Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Huang’s potential departure would leave a leadership vacuum at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker he co-founded and built over more than three decades to become the dominant supplier of AI chips at the center of the global artificial-intelligence boom ⁠and ​US-China technology rivalry.

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The company’s shares slid about 8% in after-hours trading. Including Wednesday’s after-hours selloff, Nvidia has lost about $600 billion in stock market value this week since the board announced its investigation.

Read | A kiss, a video, and a spy probe: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘affair’ with Alice Huang

“Huang being removed immediately could be challenging for Nvidia since it does not have a succession plan in place … If Mr. Huang ​broke ​the law or violated company policies, the board is likely ⁠to act as soon as they have proof,” Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson, said.

[1/2] A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS TV Purchase Licensing Rights A screengrab from CTI video shows Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. (Credit: CTI via Reuters)

Earlier in the day, the New York Times ‌reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

The relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, the New York Times said, citing five people who worked at the company.

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Also Read | Jensen Huang and Alice in wonderland: Nvidia CEO’s globetrotting affair in pictures

When reached by phone Wednesday and asked about his relationship with Ms. Powell, Mr. Huang said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.” He then hung up, the New York Times reported.

Nvidia and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for ⁠comment. Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the reports.

The reports mark a sharp escalation in a controversy that began with revelations about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a woman ⁠US intelligence has said ‌was involved in facilitating shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms.

In a memo ​to employees on Sunday, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife ‌and took “full responsibility,” but gave no details about the relationship.

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The same day, Nvidia’s board launched an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The ‌probe is being overseen ​by independent directors with ​outside legal ​counsel. At the time, the board expressed confidence in Huang.

US President Donald Trump has said he had not discussed the allegations with Huang but voiced support ​for the Nvidia chief, calling him “an honorable guy” who had “done an ⁠amazing job for our country.”

Huang faces a potential congressional subpoena if he doesn’t respond to a request to provide a closed-door briefing about the allegations that he had a close relationship with the Chinese businesswoman ‌who passed information ⁠to Beijing.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky. Its early hits were graphics chips for computer games, before its CUDA software ​opened the processors to general computing and, later, AI.

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