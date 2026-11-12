Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Huang’s potential departure would leave a leadership vacuum at the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker he co-founded and built over more than three decades to become the dominant supplier of AI chips at the center of the global artificial-intelligence boom ⁠and ​US-China technology rivalry.

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The company’s shares slid about 8% in after-hours trading. Including Wednesday’s after-hours selloff, Nvidia has lost about $600 billion in stock market value this week since the board announced its investigation.