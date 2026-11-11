Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison took photo of Nvidia CEO with Alice Huang at Taipei dinner: Report

Jensen Huang-Alice Huang dinner in Taiwan reportedly involved the Nvidia CEO's daughter Madison, who was present and took photographs of the duo.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 12:12 AM IST
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. (Reuters)A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter, Madison Huang, reportedly took a photograph of her father with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, during a dinner at a Taipei restaurant in May 2025, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported. The report comes days after the Nvidia CEO admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, in a letter addressed to the employees.

What happened at the Taipei restaurant in May 2025?

The incident dates back to May 2025, when Alice and Jensen dined at Taipei’s San Liu Restaurant during Computex, which is the island’s top tech expo. Jensen was photographed with Alice, who wore a pink dress and mingled with other attendees. According to Taiwan-based TVBS news, Jensen’s daughter Madison spoke with Alice Huang multiple times and even took photos of her father with the suspected Chinese ‘spy’.

During their visit to Taiwan last year, Alice and Jensen reportedly interacted closely and were spotted posing for pictures with their arms around each other’s waists. At one point during their dinner, Jensen was seen putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the right cheek; several videos showed this. The TVBS report added that Jensen’s daughter, Madison, was present at the time.

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Jensen and Alice left the restaurant together

After the dinner, the Nvidia CEO was seen exiting the restaurant alongside Alice and their entourage. Jensen then bid goodbye to his clients, after which Alice first got into the car, followed by the Nvidia boss, and the two drove away together, reports stated.

US intelligence suspected Alice Huang of spying on Jensen

The US intelligence officials concluded last year in a classified memo that Alice Huang was targeting Jensen as a “spy” at the behest of Chinese intelligence agencies.

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Source: The Indian Express

At the time, Alice was working as a top executive at a Singapore-based data centre firm, Megaspeed International. Megaspeed’s website states that it is “a core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region”.

FBI and Nvidia Board launch probes into the matter

US President Donald Trump has said that the FBI is investigating the matter, while the Nvidia Board of Directors has also launched an internal probe to ascertain if Jensen was a “target of foreign intelligence.”

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