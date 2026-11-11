Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison took photo of Nvidia CEO with Alice Huang at Taipei dinner: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter, Madison Huang, reportedly took a photograph of her father with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, during a dinner at a Taipei restaurant in May 2025, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported. The report comes days after the Nvidia CEO admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, in a letter addressed to the employees.

What happened at the Taipei restaurant in May 2025?

The incident dates back to May 2025, when Alice and Jensen dined at Taipei’s San Liu Restaurant during Computex, which is the island’s top tech expo. Jensen was photographed with Alice, who wore a pink dress and mingled with other attendees. According to Taiwan-based TVBS news, Jensen’s daughter Madison spoke with Alice Huang multiple times and even took photos of her father with the suspected Chinese ‘spy’.