Nvidia chief Jensen Huang resigns, CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday announced that he has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board with immediate effect. Jensen has been at the centre of controversy after admitting to having been “unfaithful” with his wife, Lori Huang, while having an extra-marital affair with suspected Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remains its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61 per cent.

In a press release, the Nvidia Board of Directors stated, “The Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately.”