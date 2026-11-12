Nvidia chief Jensen Huang resigns, CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO

Jensen Huang had admitted to cheating on his wife of 40 years, allegedly with suspected China spy Alice Huang, raising national security concerns and plunging the $4 trillion chipmaker and the AI ecosystem into turmoil.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 07:52 PM IST
Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia could have wider implications for the company's leadership and its position in the global AI industry. (Express Image/Agencies)Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia could have wider implications for the company's leadership and its position in the global AI industry. (Express Image/Agencies)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday announced that he has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board with immediate effect. Jensen has been at the centre of controversy after admitting to having been “unfaithful” with his wife, Lori Huang, while having an extra-marital affair with suspected Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remains its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61 per cent.

In a press release, the Nvidia Board of Directors stated, “The Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately.”

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“Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor has been named. The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates.”

Reports on late Wednesday also highlighted Jensen had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee, Kimberly Powell, who is vice president of health care.

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