Who is Colette Kress? 5 things to know about Nvidia’s interim CEO

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Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress Thursday was appointed interim CEO as Jensen Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse.
Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61%, will not remain on the board.
Pressure has been mounting on Huang in recent days after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.
Who is Colette Kress?
1. She has been Nvidia’s CFO since 2013
Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice-president and chief financial officer. She worked alongside Huang during the company’s transformation from a graphics-chip maker into a dominant AI processor supplier. Nvidia’s annual revenue grew from $4.13 billion in the year she joined to $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026, news agency Reuters reported.
2. Colette spent 13 years at Microsoft
Before joining Nvidia, Kress worked at Microsoft from 1997 to 2010. One of her senior positions was CFO of Microsoft’s Server and Tools division, a role she held for four years.
3. She also held senior roles at Cisco and Texas Instruments
Kress served as senior vice-president and CFO of Cisco’s Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation for three years. Earlier, she spent eight years in finance roles at Texas Instruments.
4. She has degrees from two US universities
Kress holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. She had nearly 25 years of experience in major technology companies when she joined Nvidia.
5. She is taking over during a major leadership transition
Kress has been appointed interim CEO following Huang’s departure. Her immediate task is to lead Nvidia while the company looks for a permanent successor. Reuters had previously reported that some board members favoured her for an interim role, citing her familiarity with the company’s finances and investors.
(With inputs from agencies)