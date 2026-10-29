Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spied on by Chinese intelligence agencies: Report

US intelligence agencies reportedly identified Alice Huang as an intelligence asset passing information to Beijing.Trump was briefed about her ties to Jensen Huang roughly a year ago but took no action, NYT reported.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 29, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, where he said robotics could become South Korea’s next major growth sector and highlighted opportunities in AI-driven manufacturing. (Image: Reuters)Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, where he said robotics could become South Korea’s next major growth sector and highlighted opportunities in AI-driven manufacturing. (Image: Reuters)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is considered one of the most powerful figures in the AI industry and an influential ally of US President Donald Trump, was reportedly being spied on by a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with him, US intelligence agencies have found. The woman, a top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company, was found to be passing intelligence to Beijing.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang or Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen and was under surveillance for possibly leading advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, The New York Times reported. The American intelligence officials have concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset who was transferring information to Beijing.

The surveillance later revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, and it set off an alarm in the corridors of White House that China was receiving reports from someone with direct access to the Nvidia boss.

The NYT report added that President Trump was informed about intelligence findings a year ago, but he chose not to do anything. The US president has been cautious about disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, which are potentially driving the US economy and the stock market, and about further complicating the trade relationship with China.

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