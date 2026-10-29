Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spied on by Chinese intelligence agencies: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is considered one of the most powerful figures in the AI industry and an influential ally of US President Donald Trump, was reportedly being spied on by a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with him, US intelligence agencies have found. The woman, a top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company, was found to be passing intelligence to Beijing.

The woman, identified as Alice Huang or Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen and was under surveillance for possibly leading advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, The New York Times reported. The American intelligence officials have concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset who was transferring information to Beijing.