Who introduced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang? Her husband played key role: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly introduced to Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, by Chinese businessman Kang Wei, who had known the billionaire technology executive for around a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kang was also Alice’s husband, according to people familiar with the couple cited by the newspaper. He reportedly appeared to tolerate his wife’s relationship with the Nvidia chief for nearly two years.

Kang also openly spoke about their closeness and sometimes jokingly described Alice as Jensen Huang’s personal assistant when talking to associates, the people familiar with the couple said, the journal added.