Who introduced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang? Her husband played key role: Report

Kang Wei openly spoke about their closeness and sometimes jokingly described Alice as Jensen Huang’s personal assistant when talking to associates, the WSJ reported.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 03:58 PM IST
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang, in Taipei (Photo/Reuters)NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang, in Taipei (Photo/Reuters)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly introduced to Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of allegations of links to Chinese intelligence, by Chinese businessman Kang Wei, who had known the billionaire technology executive for around a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Kang was also Alice’s husband, according to people familiar with the couple cited by the newspaper. He reportedly appeared to tolerate his wife’s relationship with the Nvidia chief for nearly two years.

Kang also openly spoke about their closeness and sometimes jokingly described Alice as Jensen Huang’s personal assistant when talking to associates, the people familiar with the couple said,  the journal added.

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Who is Kang Wei, Alice Huang’s reported husband?

Alice and her husband Kang built an extensive business network over the past 10 years, moving across sectors including video games, pharmaceuticals, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. According to people familiar with their business dealings, the couple repeatedly established interconnected companies, shifted ownership stakes and used their business connections to pursue new investment opportunities.

The US officials believe that China’s intelligence services recruited Alice because of her access to the semiconductor giant’s chief.

Also Read | Alice Huang, woman at centre of Jensen Huang-Nvidia spy row, is now in Beijing: Report

Alice Huang is now in Beijing: Report

Alice has reportedly returned to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Megaspeed International founder is at present living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to the report.

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Her reasons for travelling to the Chinese capital, the timing of her arrival and her current activities remain unclear, the people said.

Also Read | Who is Kimberly Powell? Nvidia VP linked to CEO Jensen Huang in second affair row

Alice is a Chinese banker turned tech executive

Also known as Huang Le, she is a former senior executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International. According to a New York Times report last month, the US spy agencies uncovered that Alice, who is a Chinese citizen, had developed a romantic relationship with the Nvidia boss and was allegedly feeding information directly to Beijing.

In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed said that “current leadership” has taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.

The firm has reportedly also commissioned an internal probe into the matter, which will be conducted by outside counsel.

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