Written by Rohit Bose

At the height of Cold War tensions, a relationship between a British minister and a young woman with links to a Soviet intelligence officer threatened to bring down Harold Macmillan’s government. The Profumo affair of 1963 became one of the biggest political scandals in modern British history, raising questions about national security, political credibility and the private lives of those in power.

More than six decades later, the controversy surrounding then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has brought back echoes of that scandal. Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair before stepping down from the company he co-founded, while Alice Huang has been the subject of allegations that she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Those allegations have not been publicly established.

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What was the Profumo affair? The 1960s British political scandal explained

In the Cold War paranoia, with the world back from the brink of Armageddon after the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Britain’s Harold Macmillan Conservative government was assailed by another storm after the Suez upheaval — its War Minister John Profumo was having an affair with showgirl Christine Keeler.

Keeler’s lover was a Russian Intelligence officer, Eugene Ivanov, posted as a naval attache in the Soviet embassy in London. Profumo was married to actress Valerie Hobson, and some saw him as the future prime minister.

Nvidia founder and Trump ally Jensen Huang, married to Lori, steered a firm that is a linchpin of the AI boom in 2026 and, according to the New York Times, controls around 90 per cent of the market for the computer chips used in the big AI projects that are driving the US economy.

Keeler was alleged to be a Soviet asset, like Alice Huang is suspected to be a Chinese spy who had an affair with Jensen Huang. US President Donald Trump was briefed about then CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang. Harold Macmillan’s top officials had already confronted Profumo about Keeler before he stepped down.

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While photographs of Alice and Jensen have inundated social media, the media (mostly newspapers then) in the 1960s failed to capture Profumo and Keeler together.

How a party at Cliveden brought a British minister into the Profumo scandal

At a party in July 1961, Stephen Ward, an osteopath and a “Communist sympathiser”, who had a proclivity to exaggerate his proximity with the influential, had brought some girls, including Keeler, a teenager. Profumo and his wife were there. Lord Denning’s inquiry report says of the thunder-struck moment: “Christine Keeler rushed to get her swimming costume. Stephen Ward threw it on one side so that she could not get it at once and Christine seized a towel to hide herself.”

Profumo “arrived at this moment, and it was all treated as a piece of fun — it was over in a few minutes, for the ladies saw nothing indecent at all.”

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Lord Denning, far from churning out a staid soporific report, sent to the government a hard-boiled, titillating and concise scenario of events and affairs that sprouted from the house-party over a weekend. His report was presented in Parliament in 1963.

From that party, Profumo, in his mid-40s, returned with a wish: to see Keeler again. At Ward’s house he met her. When people were there, he took her for a drive “until the coast was clear” and once used a minister’s car “which had a mascot on it” because his wife had his car.

Profumo wrote “two or three notes” to Keeler and “gave her one or two presents such as perfume and a cigarette lighter,” Lord Denning lays bare under the section with a prosaic title “Mr. Profumo’s association with Christine Keeler”.

The ‘Darling’ letter: How Profumo’s affair came under scrutiny

Around this time, Ivanov told Ward “the Russians knew as a fact that the American Government had taken a decision to arm Western Germany with atomic weapons, and he asked Ward to find out through his influential friends when this decision was to be implemented”, says Lord Denning.

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Ward had beseeched Ivanov to set up a meeting with Nikita Khrushchev. He was a portrait artist too and he wanted to exhibit his talent.

“Ivanov with some subtlety implied that if Stephen Ward supplied the answer his trip to Moscow would be facilitated ”.

Ward told Lord Denning that nobody would have deployed Keeler to obtain such sensitive information. But Lord Denning believes there was a “good deal of talk in her presence” between Ivanov and Ward about getting the information. “Ward may well have turned to her and said, ‘You ought to ask Jack (Profumo) about it’,” writes Denning.

Whether she could squeeze out that information from Profumo is unclear. Lord Denning thinks she never asked.

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Within a month, however, the Head of the Security Service (read MI5) caught the threads. In August 1961, Sir Norman Brook, then Secretary of the Cabinet, was asked to warn Profumo. Without knowledge of the Keeler fling, Brook met Profumo and warned of his dealings with Ward and Ivanov. But Profumo assumed his game was up. When Brook left, he wrote a letter to Keeler, cancelling a meeting with her the next day.

A word in that correspondence more than any other he would regret: “Darling… something’s blown up tomorrow night and I can’t therefore make it.”

To mollify her, he might have started off like that. But he himself hammered the nail in his coffin by signing off as “Love J”.

How John Profumo’s denial in Parliament led to his resignation

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From the Chief Whip, Attorney General, Solicitor General to his solicitors, each asked Profumo of his links with Keeler amid the rumour whirlwind which were mentioned in the House of Commons in March 1963. To each, the Minister said there was not an iota of truth. His denial in the House of Commons was now inevitable. “I last saw Miss Keeler in December, 1961 , and I have not seen her since… Miss Keeler and I were on friendly terms. There was no impropriety whatsoever in my acquaintanceship with Miss Keeler,” he said.

Members of both Democratic and Republican parties have called for Jensen Huang to appear before the Congress.

After his statement, Profumo and his wife headed to Venice for holiday. But the trip was cut short. Overpowered by compunction, Profumo told his wife about the illicit affair. The Minister returned to London and went to the Chief Whip. Lord Denning notes: “He said without preamble, ‘I have to tell you that I did sleep with Miss Keeler and my statement in that respect was untrue’.” Huang has also acknowledged his affair.

Days after his humiliating exit in June 1963, the Sunday Mirror ran the ‘Darling’ letter. Ward killed himself in August 1963. In her memoir ‘Secrets and Lies’, The Times said Keeler wrote, “In reality… Stephen Ward was a spymaster who befriended hosts of prominent and powerful people in the British government…”