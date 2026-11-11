A photograph from a tech gathering in Taipei, a dinner where Jensen Huang was seen kissing a woman on the cheek, and pictures from a golf resort in California. Images showing the Nvidia CEO with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive of Singaporean data centre company Megaspeed, at different locations have drawn fresh attention following his admission of an affair.

These photographs are more significant now amid reports that US intelligence agencies suspect Alice of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have put the relationship under scrutiny, with Nvidia’s board now investigating whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

US intelligence officials believe Alice allegedly spied on Jensen and fed information to Beijing.

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The admission by the 63-year-old Nvidia boss that he cheated on his wife of 40 years sent shockwaves through the technology industry due to possible national security risks. The tech company supplies semiconductor chips crucial for a rapidly scaling AI industry.

While Jensen and Alice aren’t related despite sharing a surname, the tech CEO’s bombshell admission of infidelity, coupled with a probe ordered by the Nvidia board, has seen nearly $200 billion shaved off the AI darling’s market value.

Here is a timeline of the reported sightings, what the photographs show and what is known about the relationship.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang: First public sighting in June 2024

A photo shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, in June, 2024. (Credit: Reuters) A photo shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, in June, 2024. (Credit: Reuters)

It is not known when Jensen Huang first met Alice. But the earliest reported photograph of both together dates to a humid night in June 2024, at an industry party in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei.

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In a photograph posted to LinkedIn by software company NetThunder, Jensen is seen donning his signature black leather jacket, with Alice by his side in a pink dress. The gathering took place on the sidelines of the Computex 2024 technology exhibition, one of the world’s largest computer and technology trade shows.

NetThunder’s post said the executives were raising a toast to the “seemingly endless possibilities enabled through AI,” according to a Business Insider report.

What we know: Jensen delivered a pre-show keynote at National Taiwan University Sports Centre on June 2, where he discussed data centre infrastructure and next-generation GPUs, the company’s mainstay.

Alice, also known as Huang Le, was appointed the managing director of Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International a year ago, in March 2023.

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The impact Alice may have had on Jensen Huang’s lobbying efforts for China has neither been revealed by authorities so far nor independently verified by The Indian Express.

A dinner, a cheek kiss and a shared ride: Taipei, May 2025

A screengrab from CTI video shows Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. (Credit: CTI via Reuters)Almost a year later, Jensen and Alice Huang were filmed at an upscale restaurant in Taiwan alongside other executives at an industry conference in Taipei. This was around the time of Computex 2025, where Jensen, seen here wearing a black T-shirt, gave a keynote address — this time holding forth on AI factories and accelerated computing.

Alice is seen standing next to him at the dinner, inside San Liu Shi Fu, an upscale reservation-only restaurant. She walks outside but waits in the background as Jensen hands out bags of stir-fried noodles to the crowd and signs autographs, according to footage from local news outlet SETHN.

Alice Huang has drawn international attention over reported ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations of links to Chinese espionage. But before the scrutiny, she built a career in finance and later entered the global AI chip race https://t.co/7cEuBaCHB6 https://t.co/NU53BHY3XP — Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2026

Alice subsequently follows him inside, her hands appearing to graze his back. Another shot shows Nvidia founder Jensen leaning in as Alice kisses him on the cheek. The footage shows them leaving together in a car, according to news agency AFP.

Jensen Huang (in black) walking inside an upscale Taipei restaurant, with Alice Huang seen standing close by in a video screenshot from May, 2025. She follows him, her hands running down his back. (Credit: CTI via Reuters) Jensen Huang (in black) walking inside an upscale Taipei restaurant, with Alice Huang seen standing close by in a video screenshot from May, 2025. She follows him, her hands running down his back. (Credit: CTI via Reuters)

What we know: In April 2025, a month before their second joint sighting, the US effectively banned the export of high-performance H20 Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia said this would cost the company $5.5 billion.

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He was filmed with Alice in May. After meetings between US President Donald Trump and Jensen Huang, the White House allowed Nvidia to sell certain chips to China through several policy announcements in July and August.

In October, 2025, it was reported that Megaspeed was poised to purchase $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips. Officials in Washington were worried that the company was helping China sidestep US export restrictions.

By December 2025, the US had allowed Nvidia to sell its second most powerful chip, H200, to China, with the licenses issued by February next year.

More photographs: Shanghai, California and the Friendship Bench

Jensen Huang (left) and Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant, Pujiang Huaiyan, in a photo posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv) Jensen Huang (left) and Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant, Pujiang Huaiyan, in a photo posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

Photos reportedly posted by Alice Huang on social media platforms WeChat and Weibo showed her meeting Jensen multiple times in various locations. The dates of these photos are not known, and The Indian Express couldn’t independently verify their authenticity.

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In one photo, Jensen and Alice were seated at Pujiang Huaiyan, a restaurant along the Shanghai riverfront. This photo was posted to the Chinese social media platform Weibo and shows them posing with wine glasses in hand, next to a table with an elaborate spread.

In another, Alice, who is a former television reporter who went on to work at HSBC’s private bank and Chinese state-backed investment bank CITIC Securities, was seen walking at an exclusive golf resort in California’s San Martin with Jensen.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang on a lawn at a golf resort in San Martin, California. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv) Jensen Huang and Alice Huang on a lawn at a golf resort in San Martin, California. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

Alice posted this on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, according to Business Insider. News broadcaster CNN geolocated the image to the luxury CordeValle resort.

Alice and Jensen Huang sitting on a sculpture identified as “Friendship Bench”. (Credit: EyePress). Alice and Jensen Huang sitting on a sculpture identified as “Friendship Bench”. (Credit: EyePress).

A different photo obtained by Hong Kong-based news agency EyePress showed the two sitting together on a bronze sculpture identified as the “Friendship Bench”, created by artist John Kennedy. The sculpture was installed at Laurel Walk, California, as part of the city’s public art programme in 1998.

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Express InfoGenIE · Explained Who is Alice Huang? From television journalism to China’s financial world, and the five explosive allegations surrounding her. Read with care: the allegations have not been substantiated publicly. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence claims, while Beijing has rejected them. 01 Who is Alice Huang? From television journalism to China’s financial world AH Alice Huang Huang Le Chinese citizen Not related to Jensen Huang Very little about Alice Huang’s personal life has been established so far. She is a Chinese citizen and is also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le. Despite sharing a surname, she is not related to Jensen Huang, who was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child. According to a profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang, Alice spent four years in television journalism before moving into finance. The profile lists stints at Chinese state broadcasters CCTV and Hunan TV, followed by positions at HSBC and CITIC Securities. 4 yrs Television journalism CCTV and Hunan TV, Chinese state broadcasters Finance HSBC Private bank in Hong Kong Finance CITIC Securities 2016–17 Shanghai Hexi Investment Management Deputy general manager, executive director and member of its investment decision committee Later Cloud computing Associated with Megaspeed International Reuters, in a November 10 investigation based on more than 30 public financial records, corporate filings and company materials, established a more detailed picture of her business career. Several posts on the official account of Shanghai Hexi Investment Management identified her as a deputy general manager, executive director and member of its investment decision committee between 2016 and 2017. The posts also said she had worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities. Her career subsequently took her into the cloud computing business, where she became associated with Megaspeed International, a company that would eventually attract US scrutiny over its Nvidia chip purchases. 02 Five explosive allegations surrounding Alice Huang Tap an allegation 1 Spy agency 2 Credibility 3 Family network 4 Megaspeed 5 Ownership Allegation 1 China’s intelligence agency allegedly recruited her to target Jensen Huang China’s Ministry of State Security Alice Huang Jensen Huang Alleged objective Obtain information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence his views on selling advanced AI processors to Chinese businesses The most serious allegation is that Alice Huang was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country’s principal civilian intelligence agency, to gather information about Nvidia’s CEO and potentially influence his position on selling advanced AI chips to Chinese companies. The New York Times cited people familiar with US intelligence surveillance who said authorities had concluded that Alice was passing information to Beijing. According to the newspaper’s November 6 report, the alleged operation had a specific strategic objective: obtain information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence his views on selling advanced AI processors to Chinese businesses. The Financial Times also reported that a US intelligence assessment described the relationship between the two as romantic. The allegations have not been substantiated publicly. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence claims, while Beijing has rejected them. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the accusations on November 9 as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China. Next allegation → Allegation 2 She allegedly used her relationship with Nvidia’s CEO to gain business credibility At least $7.5bn in chip shipments to Chinese companies since 2023, alleged by The Information 2024 Photographed together at technology-industry gatherings 2025 Photographed together; Taipei dinner in May The second allegation concerns how Alice may have used her reported access to one of the world’s most influential technology executives. The New York Times reported that Alice had spoken about her access to Jensen Huang and Nvidia connections while raising money for her businesses. A more detailed report by The Information on November 10 alleged that her relationship with the Nvidia chief helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to Chinese companies since 2023. The publication, citing two people who know Alice, reported that she leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang and connections with Nvidia distributors to secure supplies when orders for restricted processors faced difficulties. It also alleged that she remained vague about her precise business role and avoided creating a clear paper trail. The relationship attracted attention after the two were photographed together at technology-industry gatherings in 2024 and 2025. Footage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car, according to footage reviewed by AFP. Jensen Huang subsequently admitted in a letter to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, apologising to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the woman. There is no public evidence establishing that he knowingly participated in any intelligence activity or illegal chip transactions. Next allegation → Allegation 3 She and her family allegedly built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia chips Alice Her husband Her sister, Huang Yu Shanghai Century Litong Jun 2023 · established Oct 2023 · preferred cloud partner status ~240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 processors moved into China, alleged Alibaba Tencent Smaller Chinese AI labs One of the most significant new developments comes from The Information, which has reported an alleged network of businesses spanning China and Singapore. According to the publication, Alice, her husband and her sister built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia processors. At the centre of this network was Shanghai Century Litong, a Chinese company established in June 2023. It reportedly secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, giving it priority access to the company’s processors. The report alleged that Alice’s sister, Huang Yu, was connected to the company’s initial ownership through a founding shareholder before exiting in 2024. When orders for Nvidia processors subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice allegedly used her connections with Nvidia and its distributors to obtain supplies. The Information reported that approximately 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 processors were moved into China through the network. It further alleged that some of the computing capacity eventually served Chinese technology companies Alibaba and Tencent, as well as smaller Chinese AI laboratories. However, Reuters explicitly said it could not independently verify the report. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Next allegation → Allegation 4 Megaspeed allegedly became a route for restricted Nvidia chips to reach Chinese customers Megaspeed International Singapore · previously 7Road International · cloud computing on advanced Nvidia processors Mar 2023 Alice becomes controlling shareholder (Reuters) Mar–Nov 2023 Director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary (C4ADS) 2024–2026 Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware (Reuters) Nov 9 Megaspeed: no evidence of illegal chip transfers Alice’s association with Megaspeed International is another major part of the controversy. The Singapore-based company, previously known as 7Road International, provides cloud computing services using advanced Nvidia processors. Such services allow customers to access computing power without necessarily purchasing the physical chips themselves. According to Reuters, Alice became Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder in March 2023. She also served as a director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary between March and November that year, according to records reviewed by the Washington-based research organisation C4ADS. The Wall Street Journal reported that she continued to lead the business even after formally stepping down as a director. An employee reportedly told researchers at Culper Research that she was “actually still our boss”. The US government has been examining whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia processors subject to Washington’s export restrictions. Reuters reviewed shipping records showing that Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026. The Wall Street Journal and The Information have described possible routes through which chips and computing capacity could reach Chinese customers, including overseas data centres and related companies. Megaspeed has disputed allegations of wrongdoing. In a November 9 statement, it said investigations had found no evidence of illegal chip transfers or other illegal activities and that it maintained high standards of legal and ethical conduct. Next allegation → Allegation 5 She allegedly remained influential behind a complicated corporate ownership structure Alice Huang late 2023: shares transferred SwiftData, Singapore owner unknown to C4ADS Megaspeed balance sheet, per Culper Research End 2023 $33m A year later ~$3bn Including approximately $2.9 billion in refundable deposits from an unidentified source The fifth issue concerns Alice’s precise role in Megaspeed and the wider network of businesses. Reuters reported that she became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023. Corporate records reviewed by C4ADS showed that the company’s shares were transferred in late 2023 to Singapore-based SwiftData. C4ADS said it could not establish who ultimately controlled SwiftData, but assessed that Alice may have continued to exercise influence over Megaspeed after the ownership transfer. The Wall Street Journal also reported that colleagues believed she continued to lead the business despite her formal resignation as a director in November 2023. Meanwhile, an investigation by Culper Research, a short-selling firm, examined Megaspeed’s financial growth. It claimed that the company’s balance sheet expanded from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including approximately $2.9 billion in refundable deposits from an unidentified source. Back to allegation 1 ↑ Sources: Simuwang; Reuters; The New York Times; Financial Times; The Information; AFP; The Wall Street Journal; C4ADS; Culper Research; Megaspeed statement; Chinese Foreign Ministry. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

What Jensen Huang said about Alice before admitting infidelity

Alice Huang’s current whereabouts are not known, and she hasn’t released any public statement.

On October 30, days before admitting to infidelity, Jensen Huang had described his interactions with Alice Huang as normal and business-related.

His remarks followed a New York Times report that US authorities were investigating Alice over alleged links to the Chinese intelligence and suspected efforts to help divert Nvidia chips to China.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Jensen defended Nvidia’s dealings with Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

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“Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual,” he said.

He added that Nvidia had examined Megaspeed’s deployment of its GPUs to ensure that the chips had not been illegally diverted to China.

Huang also said his interactions with the executive were typical of those with Chinese customers and business executives, and that she was no longer associated with Megaspeed.

A week later, he admitted he was “unfaithful to his wife” and that there was “no excuse” for what he did.