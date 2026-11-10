A kiss, a video, and a spy probe: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘affair’ with Alice Huang

Jensen Huang has seen it all in the past three decades — he helped turn Nvidia from a struggling graphics-chip maker into the world’s most valuable company. Now, the billionaire CEO is facing scrutiny over a deeply personal controversy with potential national security implications.

Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, after reports linked him to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

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Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang under scrutiny

Reports, citing US intelligence agencies, have stated that Jensen and Alice were in a “close relationship”. China-born Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has a background in finance and journalism.