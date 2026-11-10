A kiss, a video, and a spy probe: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘affair’ with Alice Huang

Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics an... Read More
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Jensen Huang has seen it all in the past three decades — he helped turn Nvidia from a struggling graphics-chip maker into the world’s most valuable company. Now, the billionaire CEO is facing scrutiny over a deeply personal controversy with potential national security implications.
Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, after reports linked him to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of spying for Beijing.
Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Reports, citing US intelligence agencies, have stated that Jensen and Alice were in a “close relationship”. China-born Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has a background in finance and journalism.
Alice Huang has drawn international attention over reported ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations of links to Chinese espionage. But before the scrutiny, she built a career in finance and later entered the global AI chip race https://t.co/7cEuBaCHB6 https://t.co/NU53BHY3XP
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2026
According to a Chinese fund database, Alice previously worked at HSBC Bank and as a reporter for Chinese media outlets CCTV and Hunan TV. She had also been a top executive at a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed International.
In one of the photos from an industry party in 2024 posted on LinkedIn, Jensen Huang, wearing a leather jacket, can be seen sitting next to a long-haired woman in extravagant jewellery believed to be Alice Huang. The two then attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at San Liu Jiu Fu restaurant in Taipei during Computex, which is Taiwan’s top tech expo, news agency AFP reported.
Alice was seen in a pink dress in the video talking to other attendees, which was captured as journalists stood outside the restaurant and filmed the sequence through glass windows and doors. At one stage, Jensen is seen putting his arm around Alice as she kisses him on the right cheek, the livestream showed.
Later on, ‘spy’ Alice is noticed following the Nvidia CEO as he re-enters the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, and running her fingers down his lower back. Alice and Jensen later left the Taiwanese hotel in the same car.
Megaspeed, where Alice earlier worked, states that it is “a core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region”.
The company has been under the US government radar since 2024 over its potential manoeuvring of Nvidia chips to China. It was also under probe by the Singapore authorities, who questioned Alice as well in 2025, The Times reported.
The development comes after Jensen sent a letter to Nvidia employees on Sunday apologising for marital infidelity. In the note, Huang wrote, “To my colleagues at Nvidia. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. ”
The Nvidia Board of Directors has initiated an internal investigation into the matter to ascertain whether 63-year-old Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied the allegations of spying that tied Alice Huang to Chinese intelligence, and said, “The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China.”
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