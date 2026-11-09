Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had to CC his children on his affair apology

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jensen Huang, the CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, sent shockwaves around the world as he admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife and apologised in a letter addressed to the employees of the company for marital infidelity. Reports have stated that Huang has been a target of intelligence efforts while being in a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.
Interestingly, the letter Huang addressed to the employees also includes two of his children, daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang, both of whom work for Nvidia, along with Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez. The Santa Clara, California-headquartered semiconductor company has had very few leadership or managerial roles and a small workforce in comparison to its competitors in the tech industry.
Huang’s children increasingly take on responsibilities at Nvidia
Huang has been personally managing a large number of tasks in the firm and has increasingly passed on responsibilities to the next generation of his family, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In the note, Huang wrote, “To my colleagues at Nvidia. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. ”
Nvidia board launches probe into alleged Chinese intelligence links
This follows earlier reports that US intelligence agencies believed Nvidia’s CEO was in a close relationship with Alice Huang, then a top executive of a Singaporean data centre company that works with Nvidia, who was allegedly providing information to Chinese intelligence services.
Nvidia’s Board of Directors on Sunday announced that the company is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.” The recent revelations have raised concerns about the semiconductor firm’s CEO’s lobbying efforts against export controls restricting sales of powerful AI chips within China, the WSJ reported.
Who is Jensen Huang’s wife, Lori Mills Huang?
Jensen had spent over 40 years with his wife, Lori Mills Huang, whom he met at Oregon State University while studying electrical engineering. The couple’s daughter, Madison, had spent much of her time working on the company’s software division, Omniverse, which is viewed as key to expanding Nvidia’s hardware business. The company, as per the latest data, has been valued at $4 trillion.
However, the board has said that it has “no reason to believe” that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but the internal inquiry would examine all the facts available. Huang, 63, will continue to be the CEO during the probe, AP reported.