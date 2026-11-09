Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had to CC his children on his affair apology

Jensen Huang has apologised to Nvidia employees over marital infidelity as the company's board investigates reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 9, 2026 06:52 PM IST
nvidia jensen huangNvidia CEO Jensen Huang, with his daughter Madison Huang (next to Jensen) is seen along with TSMC executives. (Photo: X/ @nvidianewsroom)

Jensen Huang, the CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, sent shockwaves around the world as he admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife and apologised in a letter addressed to the employees of the company for marital infidelity. Reports have stated that Huang has been a target of intelligence efforts while being in a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Interestingly, the letter Huang addressed to the employees also includes two of his children, daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang, both of whom work for Nvidia, along with Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez. The Santa Clara, California-headquartered semiconductor company has had very few leadership or managerial roles and a small workforce in comparison to its competitors in the tech industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang attend a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Reuters Photo) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang attend a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Reuters Photo, enhanced with AI)

Huang’s children increasingly take on responsibilities at Nvidia

Huang has been personally managing a large number of tasks in the firm and has increasingly passed on responsibilities to the next generation of his family, the Wall Street Journal reported.

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Also Read | ‘Was unfaithful to my wife’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy

In the note, Huang wrote, “To my colleagues at Nvidia. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. ”

Nvidia board launches probe into alleged Chinese intelligence links

This follows earlier reports that US intelligence agencies believed Nvidia’s CEO was in a close relationship with Alice Huang, then a top executive of a Singaporean data centre company that works with Nvidia, who was allegedly providing information to Chinese intelligence services.

Nvidia’s Board of Directors on Sunday announced that the company is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.” The recent revelations have raised concerns about the semiconductor firm’s CEO’s lobbying efforts against export controls restricting sales of powerful AI chips within China, the WSJ reported.

Who is Jensen Huang’s wife, Lori Mills Huang?

Jensen had spent over 40 years with his wife, Lori Mills Huang, whom he met at Oregon State University while studying electrical engineering. The couple’s daughter, Madison, had spent much of her time working on the company’s software division, Omniverse, which is viewed as key to expanding Nvidia’s hardware business. The company, as per the latest data, has been valued at $4 trillion.

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However, the board has said that it has “no reason to believe” that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but the internal inquiry would examine all the facts available. Huang, 63, will continue to be the CEO during the probe, AP reported.

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