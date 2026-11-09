Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had to CC his children on his affair apology

Jensen Huang, the CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, sent shockwaves around the world as he admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife and apologised in a letter addressed to the employees of the company for marital infidelity. Reports have stated that Huang has been a target of intelligence efforts while being in a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Interestingly, the letter Huang addressed to the employees also includes two of his children, daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang, both of whom work for Nvidia, along with Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez. The Santa Clara, California-headquartered semiconductor company has had very few leadership or managerial roles and a small workforce in comparison to its competitors in the tech industry.